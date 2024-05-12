Atalanta vs Roma: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Atalanta and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atalanta and AS Roma face off in a crucial Serie A match on Sunday evening, with both teams vying for Champions League qualification.

Both sides were in Europa League semi-final action in midweek. La Dea reached their first-ever European final, while the Giallorossi came up short over two legs against an in-form Bayer Leverkusen side.

The two teams will resume their fight for a precious top-five finish, currently level with 60 points in the table, although Atalanta have a game in hand.

Atalanta vs Roma kick-off time

Date: Sunday, May 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm EST Venue: Gewiss Stadium

Atlanta and Roma will face each other at the Gewiss Stadium on Sunday, May 12, 2024, with kick-off scheduled for 7:45 pm EST in the UK.

How to watch Atalanta vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on TNT Sports 1 in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Atalanta team news

With Sunday's game sandwiched between a European semi-final and next week's Coppa Italia decider, Atalanta's team selection remains to be seen, though head coach Gian Piero Gasperini is unlikely to make many changes.

Rafael Toloi and Emil Holm are still sidelined by injury, although Sead Kolasinac could return from a thigh issue in time to make the hosts' squad.

Atalanta BC possible XI: Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Hien, Djimsiti; Zappacosta, Ederson, Pasalic, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners, Lookman; Scamacca

Position Players Goalkeepers: Carnesecchi, Musso, Rossi Defenders: Scalvini, Djimsiti, Hien, Toloi, Palomino, Bonfanti Midfielders: De Roon, Ederson, Pasalic, Adopo, Zappacosta, Hateboer, Ruggeri, Bakker, Koopmeiners Forwards: Lookman, Scamacca, Toure, De Ketelaere, Miranchuk

Roma team news

One of Roma's main threats, Paulo Dybala was unable to feature in their midweek Europa League crash-out due to an adductor issue; he took part in light training on Friday, though, and could face Atalanta.

Leonardo Spinazzola was forced off due to a thigh injury in Leverkusen, therefore Angelino is expected to start at left-back for the visitors, while Zeki Celik may retain his spot on the right.

Roma possible XI: Svilar; Celik, Mancini, Ndicka, Angelino; Cristante, Paredes, Pellegrini; Dybala, Lukaku, El Shaarawy

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Svilar, Boer Defenders: Mancini, Smalling, Llorente, Angelino, Spinazzola, Celik, Karsdorp Midfielders: Paredes, Sanches, Aouar, Bove, Zalewski, Pellegrini, Baldanzi Forwards: Dybala, Lukaku, Abraham, El Shaarawy

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 07/01/24 Roma 1-1 Atalanta Italy Serie A 24/04/23 Atalanta 3-1 Roma Italy Serie A 18/09/22 Roma 0-1 Atalanta Italy Serie A 05/03/22 Roma 1-0 Atalanta Italy Serie A 18/12/21 Atalanta 1-4 Roma Italy Serie A

