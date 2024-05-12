Atalanta vs Roma: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Atalanta and AS Roma face off in a crucial Serie A match on Sunday evening, with both teams vying for Champions League qualification.
Both sides were in Europa League semi-final action in midweek. La Dea reached their first-ever European final, while the Giallorossi came up short over two legs against an in-form Bayer Leverkusen side.
The two teams will resume their fight for a precious top-five finish, currently level with 60 points in the table, although Atalanta have a game in hand.
Atalanta vs Roma kick-off time
|Date:
|Sunday, May 12, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7:45 pm EST
|Venue:
|Gewiss Stadium
Atlanta and Roma will face each other at the Gewiss Stadium on Sunday, May 12, 2024, with kick-off scheduled for 7:45 pm EST in the UK.
How to watch Atalanta vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be available to watch on TNT Sports 1 in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Atalanta team news
With Sunday's game sandwiched between a European semi-final and next week's Coppa Italia decider, Atalanta's team selection remains to be seen, though head coach Gian Piero Gasperini is unlikely to make many changes.
Rafael Toloi and Emil Holm are still sidelined by injury, although Sead Kolasinac could return from a thigh issue in time to make the hosts' squad.
Atalanta BC possible XI: Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Hien, Djimsiti; Zappacosta, Ederson, Pasalic, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners, Lookman; Scamacca
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Carnesecchi, Musso, Rossi
|Defenders:
|Scalvini, Djimsiti, Hien, Toloi, Palomino, Bonfanti
|Midfielders:
|De Roon, Ederson, Pasalic, Adopo, Zappacosta, Hateboer, Ruggeri, Bakker, Koopmeiners
|Forwards:
|Lookman, Scamacca, Toure, De Ketelaere, Miranchuk
Roma team news
One of Roma's main threats, Paulo Dybala was unable to feature in their midweek Europa League crash-out due to an adductor issue; he took part in light training on Friday, though, and could face Atalanta.
Leonardo Spinazzola was forced off due to a thigh injury in Leverkusen, therefore Angelino is expected to start at left-back for the visitors, while Zeki Celik may retain his spot on the right.
Roma possible XI: Svilar; Celik, Mancini, Ndicka, Angelino; Cristante, Paredes, Pellegrini; Dybala, Lukaku, El Shaarawy
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Patricio, Svilar, Boer
|Defenders:
|Mancini, Smalling, Llorente, Angelino, Spinazzola, Celik, Karsdorp
|Midfielders:
|Paredes, Sanches, Aouar, Bove, Zalewski, Pellegrini, Baldanzi
|Forwards:
|Dybala, Lukaku, Abraham, El Shaarawy
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|07/01/24
|Roma 1-1 Atalanta
|Italy Serie A
|24/04/23
|Atalanta 3-1 Roma
|Italy Serie A
|18/09/22
|Roma 0-1 Atalanta
|Italy Serie A
|05/03/22
|Roma 1-0 Atalanta
|Italy Serie A
|18/12/21
|Atalanta 1-4 Roma
|Italy Serie A