Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool will take on Aston Villa in their penultimate round of the Premier League season at the Villa Park on Monday.

The Reds and Villa are third and fourth in the standings with 78 and 67 points respectively. Villa will be looking to secure a spot in the Champions League next season and a win will confirm their entry as fifth-placed Tottenham are on 63 points with two games to go. However, they have lost three games in a row and will be desperate to get back on track.

Liverpool will need to settle for third place this season as Manchester City and Arsenal are battling it out for the trophy. Their last outing was a 4-2 win over Spurs and they will be confident of getting another win, this time away from home.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool kick-off time

Date: May 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 8pm BST Venue: Villa Park

The match will be played at Villa Park on Monday, with kick-off at 8pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and match highlights will also be available on the platform as well as YouTube. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

First-choice goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez received medical clearance to play against Olympiacos during the midweek fixture.

On the other hand, Youri Tielemans, Alex Moreno, and Nicolo Zaniolo await late fitness assessments.

Winger Morgan Rogers sustained a hamstring injury against Brighton whereas Emiliano Buendia, Tyrone Mings, Boubacar Kamara and Jacob Ramsey are confirmed to be absent due to their respective injuries.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Cash, Torres, Lenglet, Digne; Diaby, Luiz, McGinn, Bailey; Duran, Watkins.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen, Gauci Defenders: Torres, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Chambers, Hause, Digne, Moreno, Cash, Kesler-Hayden Midfielders: Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Diaby Forwards: Watkins, Duran

Liverpool team news

As for Liverpool, Diogo Jota, Ben Doak, Bobby Clark, Thiago Alcantara, and Joel Matip remain sidelined and unavailable for selection.

With the title out of the picture, the Reds will be looking to finish the season with back-to-back wins in their last two fixtures.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Williams, Robertson, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold Midfielders: Endo, Bajcetic, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Clark, Elliott Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 03/09/23 Liverpool 3 - 0 Aston Villa Premier League 20/05/23 Liverpool 1 - 1 Aston Villa Premier League 26/12/22 Aston Villa 1 - 3 Liverpool Premier League 11/05/22 Aston Villa 1 - 2 Liverpool Premier League 11/12/21 Liverpool 1 - 0 Aston Villa Premier League

