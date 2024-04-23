Arsenal vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will take on Chelsea in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday. Arsenal are tied on points with Liverpool at the top of the league table, whereas Chelsea are struggling down in ninth place.

After a run of three winless games, which includes a Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich, Arsenal beat Wolves in their most recent outing. Chelsea's form has been slightly better in recent weeks, but their last game was an FA Cup semi-final defeat against Manchester City. It should be an evenly matched-contest based on recent performances.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Arsenal vs Chelsea kick-off time

Date: April 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Emirates Stadium

The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Jurrien Timber is the sole confirmed absentee for the Gunners, although he's nearing a return from a significant knee injury suffered on his debut.

Takehiro Tomiyasu might recover from a knock, and Gabriel Martinelli and Oleksandr Zinchenko are likely to be in contention for a spot in the lineup, with some rotation expected.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Gabriel, Saliba, Zinchenko; Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein Defenders: Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, White, Tomiyasu, Soares Midfielders: Rice, Partley, Jorginho, Elneny, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe, Vieira Forwards: Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah

Chelsea team news

Mauricio Pochettino will have to assess Cole Palmer who is doubtful due to illness.

Christopher Nkunku is on the brink of a return, although this match may come too soon for him. Robert Sanchez and Levi Colwill are also on the verge of returning.

Malo Gusto, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Lesley Ugochukwu, Wesley Fofana, and Romeo Lavia are all dealing with injuries.

Chelsea predicted XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Chalobah, Silva, Chilwell; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom Defenders: Disasi, Sarr, Silva, Gusto Midfielders: Caicedo, Santos, Fernandez, Gallagher, Palmer, Castledine Forwards: Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Broja, Washington, Moreira, Richards

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/10/23 Chelsea 2 - 2 Arsenal Premier League 03/05/23 Arsenal 3 - 1 Chelsea Premier League 06/11/22 Chelsea 0 - 1 Arsenal Premier League 24/07/22 Arsenal 4 - 0 Chelsea Friendly 21/04/22 Chelsea 2 - 4 Arsenal Premier League

Useful links