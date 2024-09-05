How to watch today's Argentina vs Chile World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification match between Argentina and Chile, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following last November's win over Brazil, Argentina sit atop the World Cup Qualification (CONMEBOL) group table ahead of La Albiceleste's match against Chile at Estadio Mas Monumental on Thursday.

The last time Lionel Scaloni's men were in action, they successfully defended their Copa America title after defeating Colombia in the final, while Chile had suffered a group stage exit at the continental tournament and are without a win in their last three World Cup qualification games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Argentina vs Chile online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the World Cup Qualification match between Argentina and Chile can be watched live on Premier Sports 1 and Premier Player.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Argentina vs Chile kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 1 am BST Venue: Estadio Mas Monumental

The World Cup Qualification match between Argentina and Chile will be played at Estadio Mas Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It will kick off at 1 am BST on Friday, September 6, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Argentina team news

Lionel Messi is left out of this month's World Cup qualification games due to an ankle injury, as Rodrigo De Paul stands in as captain in place of the Inter Miami star.

Defenders Nicolas Tagliafico and Leonardo Balerdi are sidelined through injuries, and the duo of Angel Di Maria and Franco Armani have announced their retirement from international football.

Scaloni may look to try out the relatively inexperienced Valentin Barco in Tagliafico's absence at left-back, while Nicolas Gonzalez, Alejandro Garnacho and Paulo Dybala look to fill in Di Maria's vacant spot alongside Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez in the final third.

Argentina possible XI: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Li. Martinez, Barco; De Paul, En. Fernandez, Mac Allister; Gonzalez, La. Martinez, Alvarez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rulli, E. Martinez, Musso, Benitez Defenders: Montiel, Pezzella, Acuna, Romero, Otamendi, Li. Martinez, Molina, Barco Midfielders: Paredes, De Paul, Lo Celso, Rodriguez, Mac Allister, En. Fernandez, Ez. Fernandez Forwards: Alvarez, Dybala, Gonzalez, Garnacho, La. Martinez, Carboni, Castellanos, Simeone, Soule

Chile team news

With goalkeeper Claudio Bravo retiring from international football, Gabriel Arias is likely to start in goal, while Lawrence Vigouroux is the only uncapped player in the squad.

Alexis Sanchez, Diego Valdes, Arturo Vidal, Gary Medel and Francisco Sierralta have all been left out by head coach Ricardo Gareca, although Alexis and Valdes are ruled out due to injuries.

Erick Pulgar could start alongside Marcelino Nunez and Rodrigo Echeverria in the centre of the park, while Eduardo Vargas and Ben Brereton Diaz should feature in attack.

Chile possible XI: Arias; Isla, Lichnovsky, Maripan, Mena; Nunez, Pulgar, Echeverria; Osorio, Vargas, Brereton Diaz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Arias, Cortes, Vigouroux Defenders: Suazo, Maripan, Isla, Mena, Diaz, Galdames, Catalan, Kuscevic, Loyola Midfielders: Nunez, Pulgar, Baeza, Osorio, Echeverria, Palacios, Alarcon, Pizarro Forwards: Davila, Vargas, Brereton Diaz, Meneses, Barticciotto

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Argentina and Chile across all competitions.

Date Match Competition June 25, 2024 Chile 0-1 Argentina Copa America January 27, 2022 Chile 1-2 Argentina World Cup Qualifiers June 14, 2021 Argentina 1-1 Chile Copa America June 3, 2021 Argentina 1-1 Chile World Cup Qualifiers September 5, 2019 Chile 0-0 Argentina International Friendly

