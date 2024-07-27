Argentina vs Iraq: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Olympics game

Argentina will be looking to bounce back from a loss in their opening game, when La Seleccion face Iraq in the men's football tournament at the 2024 Olympics at the Groupama Stadium on Saturday.
Javier Mascherano's side suffered a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Morocco on Wednesday, while Iraq jointly lead Group B after beating Ukraine 2-1.
Argentina U23 vs Iraq U23 kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|July 27, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2 pm BST
|Venue:
|Groupama Stadium
The 2024 Summer Olympics match between Argentina U23 and Iraq U23 will be played at the Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu, in the Metropolis of Lyon, France.
It will kick off at 2 pm BST on Saturday, July 27, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Argentina U23 vs Iraq U23 online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the 2024 Summer Olympics match between Argentina U23 and Iraq U23 will be available to watch and stream online live through discovery+ and Eurosport 2.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
Argentina U23 team news
Atletico Madrid's Guiliano Simeone will be raring to add to his tally, but Mascherano would persist with Manchester City's Julian Alvarez alongside Fiorentina's Lucas Beltran in a two-man attack.
With Simeone expected to start on the right, Thiago Almada should feature on the opposite flank.
Argentina U23 possible XI: Rulli; Garcia, Di Cesare, Otamendi, Soler; Simeone, Medina, Hezze, Almada; Beltran, Alvarez
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rulli, Brey
|Defenders:
|Di Cesare, Soler, Garcia, Amione, Lujan, Otamendi
|Midfielders:
|Fernandez, Zenon, Medina, Almada, Echeverri, Hezze
|Forwards:
|Alvarez, Gondou, Simeone, Beltran
Iraq U23 team news
Aymen Hussein led the come-from-behind win over Ukraine and should continue to feature upfront.
Iraq boss Radhi Shenaishil will once again bank on Ibrahim Bayesh, Karrar Mohammed and Ibrahim Bayesh to dictate terms through the middle.
Iraq U23 possible XI: Hassan; Saadoon, Amer, Tahseen, Reeshawee; Bayesh, Jassim; Ali, Mohammed, Amyn; Hussein
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Al-Rekabe, Abbas, Hassan
|Defenders:
|Al-Imam, Maknzi, Tahseen, Amer, Saadoon, Saad, Natiq, Ali
|Midfielders:
|Jassim, Hassan, Mohammed, Al-Mukhtar, Bayesh, Amyn
|Forwards:
|Abdullah, Fadhil, Hussein
Head-to-Head Record
This will be the first time Argentina U23 and Iraq U23 face each other across all competitions.