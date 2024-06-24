Albania vs Spain: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Certain to finish atop Group B in Euro 2024 following their wins over Croatia and Italy, Spain will face round of 16 hopefuls Albania at Merkur Spiel-Arena on Monday.
On the other hand, despite facing a 2-1 loss to defending Euro champions in their opening game, Sylvinho's side have kept their chances alive as they held the 2018 World Cup runners-up to a 2-2 draw last time out.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Albania vs Spain kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|June 24, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm BST
|Venue:
|Merkur Spiel-Arena
The European Championship match between Albania and Spain will be played at Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.
It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Monday, June 24, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Albania vs Spain online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the European Championship match between Albania and Spain will be available to watch and stream online live through BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Albania team news
Armando Broja, Klaus Gjasula, Elseid Hysaj, Arber Hoxha and Mirlind Daku are all at risk of a one-match ban should they pick up another yellow card in their final group game and make it to the next round.
Despite the crucial late equaliser against Croatia, Gjasula may once again start on the bench, while Rey Manaj would continue ahead of Armando Broja in attack.
Albania possible XI: Strakosha; Hysaj, Ajeti, Djimsiti, Mitaj; Asllani, Ramadani; Asani, Laci, Bajrami; Manaj
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|E. Berisha, Kastrati, Strakosha
|Defenders:
|Balliu, Mitaj, Hysaj, Ajeti, Gjimshiti, Mihaj, Ismajli, Kumbulla, Aliji
|Midfielders:
|Gjasula, Bajrami, Laci, M. Berisha, Muci, Ramadani, Asllani, Abrashi
|Forwards:
|Manaj, Asani, Broja, Seferi, Daku, Hoxha
Spain team news
Ensured of a pass to the knockouts, Spain boss De la Fuente will be able to rest a few players while Rodri will serve a one-match ban on account of picking up his second booking in the Italy win last Friday.
Nacho and Ayoze Perez will be allowed time to recuperate from muscle and hamstring problems, respectively.
Martin Zubimendi can replace the suspended Rodri, with the likes of Mikel Oyarzabal, Mikel Merino, Ferran Torres, Alejandro Grimaldo, Jesus Navas and David Raya all eyeing starts on Monday.
Spain possible XI: Raya; Navas, Vivian, Laporte, Grimaldo; Merino, Zubimendi, Baena; Torres, Joselu, Oyarzabal
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Remiro, Simon, Raya
|Defenders:
|Carvajal, Le Normand, Nacho, Vivian, Grimaldo, Laporte, Navas, Cucurella
|Midfielders:
|Merino, Ruiz, Olmo, Baena, Zubimendi, Pedri, Lopez
|Forwards:
|Morata, Joselu, Torres, Yamal, Williams, Oyarzabal, Perez
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Albania and Spain across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 26, 2022
|Spain 2-1 Albania
|International Friendly
|October 6, 2017
|Spain 3-0 Albania
|UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
|October 9, 2016
|Albania 0-2 Spain
|UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
|September 22, 1993
|Albania 1-5 Spain
|UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
|April 22, 1992
|Spain 3-0 Albania
|UEFA World Cup Qualifiers