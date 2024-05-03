Al-Taawoun vs Al-Hilal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Taawoun and Al Hilal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Hilal will continue their push closer to what would be a record-extending 19th Saudi Pro League crown when they face Al-Taawoun at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium on Friday evening.

The visitors are nine points clear at the top of the league standings after 28 games with a game in hand over second-placed Al-Nassr, while the hosts are in fourth place with 51 points earned after 29 games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al-Taawoun vs Al-Hilal kick-off time

Date: Friday, May 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:30 pm BST Venue: King Abdullah Sport City Stadium

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Taawoun and Al-Hilal will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in the port city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm BST on Friday, May 3, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Al-Taawoun vs Al Hilal online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Al-Taawoun and Al-Hilal will be available to watch on Shahid in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Al-Taawoun team news

Al-Taawoun will be without the services of Musa Barrow, Rakan Al-Tulayhi, and Waleed Al-Ahmad due to their respective injuries.

Al-Taawoun possible XI: Maiouf; Al Mosa, Hegazy, Kadesh; Al Yami, Al Shamrani, Al Amri, Alolayan; Romarinho, Haji, Jota

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mailson Defenders: Girotto, Faqeehi, Al Saluli, Al-Ahmed, Al-Shammary, Al-Sheail, Alshuyl Midfielders: Guanca, El Mahdioui, Flávio, Al-Kuwaykibi, Al-Nasser, Al Oyayari, Aboulshamat, Ashraf, Mahzari, Saleh, Baker Forwards: Barrow, Castro, Pedro, Mohammed

Al-Hilal team news

After missing the last six matches for the Blue Waves with a hamstring injury, star striker Aleksander Mitrovic returned to lead the line against Al-Ittihad in the Kings Cup semi-final this mid-week.

Reports suggest that Neymar is nearing the final stages of his recovery from a torn cruciate ligament injury sustained in October. The Brazilian star has only played five matches for Al Hilal since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain.

Al-Hilal possible XI: Bounou; Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al Bulaihi, Lodi; Neves, Faraj; Michael, Kanno, Al-Dawsari; Milinkovic-Savic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Al-Rubaie, Al-Owais, Al-Wotayan, Abu Rasen Defenders: Koulibaly, Tambakti, Al-Bulaihi, K. Al-Dawsari, Jahfali, Lodi, Al-Shahrani, N. Al-Dawsari, Abdulhamid, Al-Burayk Midfielders: Neves, Al-Malki, Al-Asmari, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, Al-Qahtani Forwards: Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Al-Faraj, Michael, Malcom

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11/12/23 Al-Hilal 3-0 Al-Taawoun King's Cup 10/11/23 Al-Hilal 2-0 Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League 10/03/23 Al-Taawoun 0-4 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 02/10/22 Al-Hilal 1-2 Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League 15/01/22 Al-Hilal 3-2 Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League

Useful links