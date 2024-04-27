Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Al Khaleej will take on Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League at the Prince Mohammad bin Fahd Stadium on Saturday. Cristiano Ronaldo and co. are second in the standings and are way behind league leaders Al Hilal. Al Khaleej are in no man's land in 11th place with only six games to go in the season.
Al Nassr are on a five-match winning run in the league and should be able to make it six wins in a row this weekend. Al Khaleej have been inconsistent this season and they are winless in their last two games. It will be difficult for them to take on Al Nassr based on form.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr kick-off time
|Date:
|April 27, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7 pm BST
|Venue:
|Prince Mohammad bin Fahd Stadium
The match will be played at the Prince Mohammad bin Fahd Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 7 pm BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr FC online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on DAZN in the UK. Match highlights will also be available on the platform and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
Al Khaleej team news
Lisandro Lopez, a key player for the team, had to leave the field in a game earlier this month due to an injury and he remains sidelined. There are no fresh injury concerns for the team.
Khaleej predicted XI: Sehic; Al Hamsal, Al-Khabrani, Masoud, Rebocho; Hamzi, Adams, Rodrigues; Narey, Al-Salem, Martins.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Al-Nasser, Ozaybi, Šehić, Al-Dossary, Al-Haidari
|Defenders:
|Al-Owdah, Al-Khabrani, Rebocho, Al-Shanqiti, Al-Shaafi, Al Haydar, Nasser, Al Hamsal, Al-Jayzani, Fraij
|Midfielders:
|Al-Samiri, Rodrigues, Martins, Hamzi, Hawsawi, Al-Torais, Al-Sultan, Al-Abdullah, Adams, Woo-young, Masoud, Al-Abdan
|Forwards:
Al Nassr FC team news
Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the game due to his two-game ban and he won't be the only unavailable player on the roster.
Anderson Talisca, Waleed Abdullah and Sami Al-Najei are the other absentees for the hosts.
Al-Nassr predicted XI: Ospina; Boushal, Al-Fatil, Laporte, Telles; Otavio, Al Sulaiheem; Mane, Yahya, Ghareeb; Maran.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Afandy, Al-Otaibi, Ospina
|Defenders:
|Laporte, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Telles, Behich, Qasem, Al-Boushal
|Midfielders:
|Brozovic, Al-Hassan, Al-Sulaiheem, Otavio, Ghareeb, Al-Aliwa, Yahya
|Forwards:
|Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|04/11/23
|Al Nassr 2 - 0 Al Khaleej
|Saudi Pro League
|08/05/23
|Al Nassr 1 - 1 Al Khaleej
|Saudi Pro League
|31/12/22
|Al Khaleej 0 - 1 Al Nassr
|Saudi Pro League
|04/02/17
|Al Khaleej 0 - 3 Al Nassr
|Saudi Pro League
|22/09/16
|Al Nassr 0 - 1 Al Khaleej
|Saudi Pro League