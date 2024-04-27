Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Khaleej and Al Nassr, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Khaleej will take on Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League at the Prince Mohammad bin Fahd Stadium on Saturday. Cristiano Ronaldo and co. are second in the standings and are way behind league leaders Al Hilal. Al Khaleej are in no man's land in 11th place with only six games to go in the season.

Al Nassr are on a five-match winning run in the league and should be able to make it six wins in a row this weekend. Al Khaleej have been inconsistent this season and they are winless in their last two games. It will be difficult for them to take on Al Nassr based on form.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr kick-off time

Date: April 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 pm BST Venue: Prince Mohammad bin Fahd Stadium

The match will be played at the Prince Mohammad bin Fahd Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 7 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on DAZN in the UK. Match highlights will also be available on the platform and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Al Khaleej team news

Lisandro Lopez, a key player for the team, had to leave the field in a game earlier this month due to an injury and he remains sidelined. There are no fresh injury concerns for the team.

Khaleej predicted XI: Sehic; Al Hamsal, Al-Khabrani, Masoud, Rebocho; Hamzi, Adams, Rodrigues; Narey, Al-Salem, Martins.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Nasser, Ozaybi, Šehić, Al-Dossary, Al-Haidari Defenders: Al-Owdah, Al-Khabrani, Rebocho, Al-Shanqiti, Al-Shaafi, Al Haydar, Nasser, Al Hamsal, Al-Jayzani, Fraij Midfielders: Al-Samiri, Rodrigues, Martins, Hamzi, Hawsawi, Al-Torais, Al-Sultan, Al-Abdullah, Adams, Woo-young, Masoud, Al-Abdan Forwards: Al-Samiri, Rodrigues, Martins, Hamzi, Hawsawi, Al-Torais, Al-Sultan, Al-Abdullah, Adams, Woo-young, Masoud, Al-Abdan

Al Nassr FC team news

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the game due to his two-game ban and he won't be the only unavailable player on the roster.

Anderson Talisca, Waleed Abdullah and Sami Al-Najei are the other absentees for the hosts.

Al-Nassr predicted XI: Ospina; Boushal, Al-Fatil, Laporte, Telles; Otavio, Al Sulaiheem; Mane, Yahya, Ghareeb; Maran.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Afandy, Al-Otaibi, Ospina Defenders: Laporte, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Telles, Behich, Qasem, Al-Boushal Midfielders: Brozovic, Al-Hassan, Al-Sulaiheem, Otavio, Ghareeb, Al-Aliwa, Yahya Forwards: Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/11/23 Al Nassr 2 - 0 Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League 08/05/23 Al Nassr 1 - 1 Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League 31/12/22 Al Khaleej 0 - 1 Al Nassr Saudi Pro League 04/02/17 Al Khaleej 0 - 3 Al Nassr Saudi Pro League 22/09/16 Al Nassr 0 - 1 Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League

Useful links