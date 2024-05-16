Al-Khaleej vs Al-Ittihad: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Khaleej and Al Ittihad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides looking to return to winning ways in the Saudi Pro League will lock horns against each other on Thursday afternoon, as Al Khaleej face Al Ittihad at Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium.

Both teams come into this contest off the back of losses over the weekend, leaving the hosts in 11th place and the visitors, 2022-23 SPL champions, in fifth spot with three games remaining in the ongoing 2023-24 season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al Khaleej vs Al Ittihad kick-off time

Date: Thursday, May 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:00 pm BST Venue: Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium

Al-Khaleej and Al-Ittihad will lock horns on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium which is situated in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

The kick-off for the two sides is slated for 7:00 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Al Khaleej vs Al Ittihad online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Al-Khaleej and Al-Ittihad will be broadcast live on DAZN in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Al Khaleej team news

Nayef Masoud will serve his one-game suspension in this one after being handed a second yellow card of the match for handling a goal-bound shot last time out.

Al Khaleej has only one injury doubt for this match: Fabio Martins, who sustained a knock against Al Nassr in the team's King's Cup loss earlier this month and has missed the past two league games.

Al Khaleej possible XI: Al-Mahasnah; Al Yami, Al-Mosa, Kadesh, Al Jaadi; F Al-Ghamdi, Kante, A Al-Ghamdi; Al Amri, Romarinho, Al-Sahafi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Nasser, Ozaybi, Šehić, Al-Dossary, Al-Haidari Defenders: Al-Owdah, Al-Khabrani, Rebocho, Al-Shanqiti, Al-Shaafi, Al Haydar, Nasser, Al Hamsal, Al-Jayzani, and Fraij Midfielders: Al-Samiri, Rodrigues, Martins, Hamzi, Hawsawi, Al-Torais, Al-Sultan, Al-Abdullah, Adams, Woo-young, Masoud, and Al-Abdan Forwards: Al-Samiri, Rodrigues, Martins, Hamzi, Hawsawi, Al-Torais, Al-Sultan, Al-Abdullah, Adams, Woo-young, Masoud, Al-Abdan, and Lopez

Al Ittihad team news

Al Ittihad have a raft of absentees at the current moment in time, including their star striker Karim Benzema, who has now missed the last four games through injury after returning to Real Madrid for treatment.

Fabinho, Luiz Felipe, Abderrazak Hamdallah, Ahmed Sharahili, Ahmed Bamasud, Sultan Al-Farhan and Abdullah Al-Mayouf are all among the players currently occupying space in the Ittihad treatment room.

Al Ittihad possible XI: Sehic; Hamsal, Lopez, Al-Shanqiti, Rebocho; Hawsawi, Jung, Rodrigues; Narey, Al Salem, Al-Torais

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grohe, Al-Mayouf, and Mermesh Defenders: Hegazy, Al Hawsawi, Al-Olayan, Bamasud, Shanqeeti, Kadesh, Hawsawi, Al-Sagour, Al-Menhali, and Al-Mousa Midfielders: Romarinho, Faisal Al-Ghamdi, Al-Amri, Al Sahafi, Al-Nashri, Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, Farhan, and Hamed Al-Ghamdi Forwards: Benzema, Hamdallah, and Jota

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30/11/23 Al-Ittihad 4-2 Al-Khaleej Saudi Pro League 03/03/23 Al-Khaleej 0-3 Al-Ittihad Saudi Pro League 15/09/22 Al-Ittihad 2-0 Al-Khaleej Saudi Pro League 03/01/17 Al-Ittihad 1-1 Al-Khaleej Saudi Pro League 20/08/16 Al-Khaleej 2-3 Al-Ittihad Saudi Pro League

