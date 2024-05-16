Al-Khaleej vs Al-Ittihad: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Two sides looking to return to winning ways in the Saudi Pro League will lock horns against each other on Thursday afternoon, as Al Khaleej face Al Ittihad at Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium.
Both teams come into this contest off the back of losses over the weekend, leaving the hosts in 11th place and the visitors, 2022-23 SPL champions, in fifth spot with three games remaining in the ongoing 2023-24 season.

Al Khaleej vs Al Ittihad kick-off time
|Date:
|Thursday, May 15, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7:00 pm BST
|Venue:
|Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium
Al-Khaleej and Al-Ittihad will lock horns on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium which is situated in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.
The kick-off for the two sides is slated for 7:00 pm BST in the UK.
How to watch Al Khaleej vs Al Ittihad online - TV channels & live streams
The match between Al-Khaleej and Al-Ittihad will be broadcast live on DAZN in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
Al Khaleej team news
Nayef Masoud will serve his one-game suspension in this one after being handed a second yellow card of the match for handling a goal-bound shot last time out.
Al Khaleej has only one injury doubt for this match: Fabio Martins, who sustained a knock against Al Nassr in the team's King's Cup loss earlier this month and has missed the past two league games.
Al Khaleej possible XI: Al-Mahasnah; Al Yami, Al-Mosa, Kadesh, Al Jaadi; F Al-Ghamdi, Kante, A Al-Ghamdi; Al Amri, Romarinho, Al-Sahafi
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Al-Nasser, Ozaybi, Šehić, Al-Dossary, Al-Haidari
|Defenders:
|Al-Owdah, Al-Khabrani, Rebocho, Al-Shanqiti, Al-Shaafi, Al Haydar, Nasser, Al Hamsal, Al-Jayzani, and Fraij
|Midfielders:
|Al-Samiri, Rodrigues, Martins, Hamzi, Hawsawi, Al-Torais, Al-Sultan, Al-Abdullah, Adams, Woo-young, Masoud, and Al-Abdan
|Forwards:
|Al-Samiri, Rodrigues, Martins, Hamzi, Hawsawi, Al-Torais, Al-Sultan, Al-Abdullah, Adams, Woo-young, Masoud, Al-Abdan, and Lopez
Al Ittihad team news
Al Ittihad have a raft of absentees at the current moment in time, including their star striker Karim Benzema, who has now missed the last four games through injury after returning to Real Madrid for treatment.
Fabinho, Luiz Felipe, Abderrazak Hamdallah, Ahmed Sharahili, Ahmed Bamasud, Sultan Al-Farhan and Abdullah Al-Mayouf are all among the players currently occupying space in the Ittihad treatment room.
Al Ittihad possible XI: Sehic; Hamsal, Lopez, Al-Shanqiti, Rebocho; Hawsawi, Jung, Rodrigues; Narey, Al Salem, Al-Torais
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Grohe, Al-Mayouf, and Mermesh
|Defenders:
|Hegazy, Al Hawsawi, Al-Olayan, Bamasud, Shanqeeti, Kadesh, Hawsawi, Al-Sagour, Al-Menhali, and Al-Mousa
|Midfielders:
|Romarinho, Faisal Al-Ghamdi, Al-Amri, Al Sahafi, Al-Nashri, Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, Farhan, and Hamed Al-Ghamdi
|Forwards:
|Benzema, Hamdallah, and Jota
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|30/11/23
|Al-Ittihad 4-2 Al-Khaleej
|Saudi Pro League
|03/03/23
|Al-Khaleej 0-3 Al-Ittihad
|Saudi Pro League
|15/09/22
|Al-Ittihad 2-0 Al-Khaleej
|Saudi Pro League
|03/01/17
|Al-Ittihad 1-1 Al-Khaleej
|Saudi Pro League
|20/08/16
|Al-Khaleej 2-3 Al-Ittihad
|Saudi Pro League