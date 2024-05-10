Al-Ittihad vs Ettifaq: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ittihad and Al-Ettifaq, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Ittihad will take on Al Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League at the King Abdullah Sports City on Friday.

Al Ittihad will be desperate to get into the top four in the standings, as they are currently fifth with four games to go. They are a point behind fourth-placed Al Taawoun and will be confident of a victorious final push in the last few games. Al Ettifaq, who have just one win in their last five league games, are nine points behind their opponents in eighth place.

Al Ittihad vs Al-Ettifaq kick-off time

Date: May 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 7pm BST Venue: King Abdullah Sports City

The match will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City on Friday, with kick-off at 7pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Al Ittihad vs Al-Ettifaq online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Al Ittihad and Al Ettifaq will be available to watch on DAZN in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Al Ittihad team news

Karim Benzema won't be part of this match as he has recently returned to his former club Real Madrid for treatment on recurring injuries he's been dealing with this season.

Abderrazak Hamdallah, the team's top scorer, missed the previous loss to Abha and remains uncertain for this match. Additionally, Ittihad's primary defensive lineup, including Ahmed Sharahili, Ahmed Bamasud, Luiz Felipe, Madallah Al-Olayan, and Omar Hawsawi, are all sidelined due to injuries.

In midfield, Fabinho is likely out for the remainder of the season, and both Hamed Al-Ghamdi and Sultan Al-Farhan are doubtful.

Ittihad predicted XI: Al-Mayouf; Al Yami, Al Mosa, Kadesh, Al Jaadi; F Al-Ghamdi, Kante, A. Al-Ghamdi; Al-Amri, Romarinho, Jota.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grohe, Al-Mayouf, Al-Mermesh Defenders: Hegazy, Shanqeeti, Kadesh, Al-Sagour, Al-Menhali, Al-Mousa Midfielders: Romarinho, Faisal Al-Ghamdi, Al-Amri, Al Sahafi, Al-Nashri, Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, Farhan, Hamed Al-Ghamdi Forwards: Jota

Al-Ettifaq team news

Al Ettifaq, on the other hand, have no reported injuries going into this game, although head coach Steven Gerrard might consider making changes after their lackluster performance against Al Fayha in the previous weekend.

Ettifaq predicted XI: Victor; Yousef, Hendry, Madu, Otaibi; Fofana, Medran, Wijnaldum; Ekambi, Dembele, Gray.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Victor, Al-Oaisher, Al-Bukhari Defenders: Hendry, Tisserand, Al-Mousa, Khateeb, Al-Shammrani, Ghazi, Al-Alaeli, Al-Otaibe, Abdulrahman, Oumar Midfielders: Mahzari, Henderson, Wijnaldum, H. Al-Ghamdi, Hazazi, Al-Kuwaykibi, A. Al-Ghamdi Forwards: M. Dembele, Quaison, Gray

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 24/11/23 Al Ettifaq 1 - 1 Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League 16/02/23 Al Ettifaq 0 - 3 Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League 03/09/22 Al Ittihad 0 - 0 Al Ettifaq Saudi Pro League 23/06/22 Al Ettifaq 1 - 3 Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League 26/12/21 Al Ittihad 3 - 2 Al Ettifaq Saudi Pro League

