Al-Ittihad vs Ettifaq: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Al Ittihad will take on Al Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League at the King Abdullah Sports City on Friday.
Al Ittihad will be desperate to get into the top four in the standings, as they are currently fifth with four games to go. They are a point behind fourth-placed Al Taawoun and will be confident of a victorious final push in the last few games. Al Ettifaq, who have just one win in their last five league games, are nine points behind their opponents in eighth place.
Al Ittihad vs Al-Ettifaq kick-off time
|Date:
|May 10, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7pm BST
|Venue:
|King Abdullah Sports City
The match will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City on Friday, with kick-off at 7pm BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch Al Ittihad vs Al-Ettifaq online - TV channels & live streams
The match between Al Ittihad and Al Ettifaq will be available to watch on DAZN in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
Al Ittihad team news
Karim Benzema won't be part of this match as he has recently returned to his former club Real Madrid for treatment on recurring injuries he's been dealing with this season.
Abderrazak Hamdallah, the team's top scorer, missed the previous loss to Abha and remains uncertain for this match. Additionally, Ittihad's primary defensive lineup, including Ahmed Sharahili, Ahmed Bamasud, Luiz Felipe, Madallah Al-Olayan, and Omar Hawsawi, are all sidelined due to injuries.
In midfield, Fabinho is likely out for the remainder of the season, and both Hamed Al-Ghamdi and Sultan Al-Farhan are doubtful.
Ittihad predicted XI: Al-Mayouf; Al Yami, Al Mosa, Kadesh, Al Jaadi; F Al-Ghamdi, Kante, A. Al-Ghamdi; Al-Amri, Romarinho, Jota.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Grohe, Al-Mayouf, Al-Mermesh
|Defenders:
|Hegazy, Shanqeeti, Kadesh, Al-Sagour, Al-Menhali, Al-Mousa
|Midfielders:
|Romarinho, Faisal Al-Ghamdi, Al-Amri, Al Sahafi, Al-Nashri, Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, Farhan, Hamed Al-Ghamdi
|Forwards:
|Jota
Al-Ettifaq team news
Al Ettifaq, on the other hand, have no reported injuries going into this game, although head coach Steven Gerrard might consider making changes after their lackluster performance against Al Fayha in the previous weekend.
Ettifaq predicted XI: Victor; Yousef, Hendry, Madu, Otaibi; Fofana, Medran, Wijnaldum; Ekambi, Dembele, Gray.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Victor, Al-Oaisher, Al-Bukhari
|Defenders:
|Hendry, Tisserand, Al-Mousa, Khateeb, Al-Shammrani, Ghazi, Al-Alaeli, Al-Otaibe, Abdulrahman, Oumar
|Midfielders:
|Mahzari, Henderson, Wijnaldum, H. Al-Ghamdi, Hazazi, Al-Kuwaykibi, A. Al-Ghamdi
|Forwards:
|M. Dembele, Quaison, Gray
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|24/11/23
|Al Ettifaq 1 - 1 Al Ittihad
|Saudi Pro League
|16/02/23
|Al Ettifaq 0 - 3 Al Ittihad
|Saudi Pro League
|03/09/22
|Al Ittihad 0 - 0 Al Ettifaq
|Saudi Pro League
|23/06/22
|Al Ettifaq 1 - 3 Al Ittihad
|Saudi Pro League
|26/12/21
|Al Ittihad 3 - 2 Al Ettifaq
|Saudi Pro League