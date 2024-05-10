This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Hassan Kadesh Ittihad Aleksandar Mitrovic Hilal 2024Getty
Saudi Pro League
team-logo
team-logo
watch on dazn
GOAL

Al-Ittihad vs Ettifaq: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Saudi Pro LeagueAl IttihadAl Ittihad vs Al-EttifaqAl-Ettifaq

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ittihad and Al-Ettifaq, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Ittihad will take on Al Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League at the King Abdullah Sports City on Friday.

Al Ittihad will be desperate to get into the top four in the standings, as they are currently fifth with four games to go. They are a point behind fourth-placed Al Taawoun and will be confident of a victorious final push in the last few games. Al Ettifaq, who have just one win in their last five league games, are nine points behind their opponents in eighth place.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al Ittihad vs Al-Ettifaq kick-off time

Date:May 10, 2024
Kick-off time:7pm BST
Venue:King Abdullah Sports City

The match will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City on Friday, with kick-off at 7pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Al Ittihad vs Al-Ettifaq online - TV channels & live streams

DAZNWatch here

The match between Al Ittihad and Al Ettifaq will be available to watch on DAZN in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Al Ittihad team news

Karim Benzema won't be part of this match as he has recently returned to his former club Real Madrid for treatment on recurring injuries he's been dealing with this season.

Abderrazak Hamdallah, the team's top scorer, missed the previous loss to Abha and remains uncertain for this match. Additionally, Ittihad's primary defensive lineup, including Ahmed Sharahili, Ahmed Bamasud, Luiz Felipe, Madallah Al-Olayan, and Omar Hawsawi, are all sidelined due to injuries.

In midfield, Fabinho is likely out for the remainder of the season, and both Hamed Al-Ghamdi and Sultan Al-Farhan are doubtful.

Ittihad predicted XI: Al-Mayouf; Al Yami, Al Mosa, Kadesh, Al Jaadi; F Al-Ghamdi, Kante, A. Al-Ghamdi; Al-Amri, Romarinho, Jota.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Grohe, Al-Mayouf, Al-Mermesh
Defenders:Hegazy, Shanqeeti, Kadesh, Al-Sagour, Al-Menhali, Al-Mousa
Midfielders:Romarinho, Faisal Al-Ghamdi, Al-Amri, Al Sahafi, Al-Nashri, Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, Farhan, Hamed Al-Ghamdi
Forwards:Jota

Al-Ettifaq team news

Al Ettifaq, on the other hand, have no reported injuries going into this game, although head coach Steven Gerrard might consider making changes after their lackluster performance against Al Fayha in the previous weekend.

Ettifaq predicted XI: Victor; Yousef, Hendry, Madu, Otaibi; Fofana, Medran, Wijnaldum; Ekambi, Dembele, Gray.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Victor, Al-Oaisher, Al-Bukhari
Defenders:Hendry, Tisserand, Al-Mousa, Khateeb, Al-Shammrani, Ghazi, Al-Alaeli, Al-Otaibe, Abdulrahman, Oumar
Midfielders:Mahzari, Henderson, Wijnaldum, H. Al-Ghamdi, Hazazi, Al-Kuwaykibi, A. Al-Ghamdi
Forwards:M. Dembele, Quaison, Gray

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
24/11/23Al Ettifaq 1 - 1 Al IttihadSaudi Pro League
16/02/23Al Ettifaq 0 - 3 Al IttihadSaudi Pro League
03/09/22Al Ittihad 0 - 0 Al EttifaqSaudi Pro League
23/06/22Al Ettifaq 1 - 3 Al IttihadSaudi Pro League
26/12/21Al Ittihad 3 - 2 Al EttifaqSaudi Pro League

Useful links

Advertisement