Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch King's Cup final 2024

How to watch the 2024 King Cup final between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Hilal will be looking to land a treble when they take on Al-Nassr in the final of The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup, also known as King Cup of Champions, King Cup or King's Cup, at the King Abdullah Sports City on Friday.

Having knocked out the Knights of Najd in the Super Cup semi-finals to eventually win the tournament and clinching the Saudi League with an unbeaten record, Jorge Jesus' Blue Waves have made it to the King Cup final after overcoming Al-Ittihad 2-1 in the semis.

Al-Nassr face the defending champions thanks to a 3-1 victory over Al-Khaleej as Cristiano Ronaldo aims to win his second major trophy with his side since winning the Arab Club Champions Cup last year by beating Al-Hilal thanks to an extra time winner by the Portuguese international.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 pm BST Venue: King Abdullah Sports City

The 2024 King Cup final between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 7 pm BST on Friday, May 31, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the 2024 King Cup final between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr is available to watch and stream online live through DAZN and DAZN 1.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Al-Hilal team news

Neymar has missed most of the campaign through injury and it will be no different for the King Cup final as the Brazilian is nursing an ACL injury.

However, Serbian forward Aleksandar Mitrovic has come good from a hamstring injury and should lead the line of attack.

Al-Hilal possible XI: Bono; Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al-Bulaihi, Al-Shahrani; Neves, Milinkovic-Savic; Michael, S. Al-Dawsari, Malcom; Mitrovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Al-Rubaie, Al-Owais, Al-Wotayan, Abu Rasen Defenders: Koulibaly, Tambakti, Al-Bulaihi, K. Al-Dawsari, Al-Mufarrij, Jahfali, Lodi, Al-Shahrani, N. Al-Dawsari, Abdulhamid, Al-Burayk Midfielders: Neves, Al-Malki, Al-Asmari, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, S. Al-Dawsari, Al-Qahtani Forwards: Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Al-Faraj, Michael, Malcom, Mitrovic

Al-Nassr team news

Apart from missing Talisca due to a muscle injury, Al-Nassr boss Luis Castro will also not be able to call upon the services of Mohammed Maran who has sustained a joint ligament injury.

Besides, goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi is out on account of a five-month ban, with Aymeric Laporte serving his ban after picking up a red card against Al-Riyadh.

Al-Nassr possible XI: Ospina; Al-Ghannam, Al-Amri, Lajami, Telles; Al-Khaibari, Brozovic; Al-Najei, Otavio, Mane; Ronaldo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ospina, Al-Najjar, Abdullah, Afandy, Al-Otaibi Defenders: Al-Amri, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Tambakti, Telles, Behich, Qasem, Al-Ghannam, Al-Boushal Midfielders: Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Al-Sulaiheem, Otavio, Al-Najei, Ghareeb, Al-Aliwa, Yahya Forwards: Ronaldo, Mane, Al-Nemer

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 17, 2024 Al-Nassr 1-1 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League April 8, 2024 Al-Hilal 2-1 Al-Nassr Saudi Super Cup February 8, 2024 Al-Hilal 2-0 Al-Nassr Club Friendly December 1, 2023 Al-Hilal 3-0 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League August 12, 2023 Al-Hilal 1-2 AET Al-Nassr Arab Club Champions Cup

