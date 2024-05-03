Abha vs Al-Ittihad: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Al-Ittihad and Abha are embroiled in their own respective battles at opposite ends of the Saudi Pro League table as they go head-to-head at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium on Friday.
The hosts are second from bottom after suffering heavy defeats against Al-Shabab and Al-Okhdood - conceding nine goals overall and scoring none.
Whereas, outside the top-four in the domestic standings and following a Kings Cup semi-final exit, Karim Benzema and co. will also be looking to return to winning ways from a 3-1 league loss against Al-Shabab.
Abha vs Al-Ittihad kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|May 3, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7 pm BST
|Venue:
|Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City
The Saudi Pro League match between Abha and Al-Ittihad will be played at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha, Saudi Arabia.
It will kick off at 7 pm BST on Friday, May 3, in the United Kingdom (UK).
Team news & squads
Abha team news
Abha manager Pitso Mosimane will be without the injured duo of Marcel Tisserand and Zakaria Al-Sudani.
Having bagged eight goals this season, midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak is likely to partner Hassan Al-Ali upfront once again.
Abha possible XI: Tatarusanu; Al-Zubaidi, Noguera, Al Sahafi, Al-Jumayah; Mutairi, Bguir, Matic, Kamano; Al-Ali, Krychowiak
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Tatarusanu, Al-Shammeri, Al-Bouq, Jawhar
|Defenders:
|Noguera, Al-Sahafi, Naji, Al-Zubaidi, Al-Kunaydiri, Al-Oufi, Al-Qumayzi
|Midfielders:
|Krychowiak, Al-Omran, Matic, Al-Salouli, Bguir, Al-Qead, Al-Qahtani, Al-Jumaiya, Al-Shammeri
|Forwards:
|Al-Mutairi, Djordjevic, Al-Ali, Abdu, Kamano, Asiri
Al-Ittihad team news
The likes of Fabinho, Benzema, Luiz Felipe, Sultan Al-Farhan, and Zakaria Al-Hawsawi are all doubts for the game.
Meanwhile, Abdullah Al-Jadaani, Ahmed Bamsaud, and Ahmed Mohammed Sharahili are all unavailable for selection due to injuries.
Al-Ittihad possible XI: Al-Mayouf; Kadesh, Hegazy, Al-Mousa, Al-Yami; F. Al-Ghamdi, Kante, Al-Nashri; A. Al-Ghamdi, Hamadallah, Al-Sahafi
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Grohe, Al-Mahasneh, Al-Mayouf, Al-Mermesh
|Defenders:
|Al-Jaadi, Felipe, Hegazy, Al-Mousa, Al-Manhali, O. Hawsawi, Z. Hawsawi, Kadesh, Al-Sqoor, Shanqeeti, Al-Olayan, Al-Yami
|Midfielders:
|Fabinho, Kante, Al-Nashri, Al-Farhan, F. Al-Ghamdi, H. Al-Ghamdi, Al-Sahafi, Al-Shamrani, Jota, Al-Amri, A. Al-Ghamdi
|Forwards:
|Benzema, Romarinho, Hamdallah, Haji
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Abha and Al-Ittihad across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|November 10, 2023
|Al-Ittihad 4-2 Abha
|Saudi Pro League
|May 8, 2023
|Al-Ittihad 4-0 Abha
|Saudi Pro League
|December 31, 2022
|Abha 1-2 Al-Ittihad
|Saudi Pro League
|February 6, 2022
|Abha 0-4 Al-Ittihad
|Saudi Pro League
|September 11, 2021
|Al-Ittihad 6-1 Abha
|Saudi Pro League