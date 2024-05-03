This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Anselm Noronha

Abha vs Al-Ittihad: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Abha and Al-Ittihad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Ittihad and Abha are embroiled in their own respective battles at opposite ends of the Saudi Pro League table as they go head-to-head at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium on Friday.

The hosts are second from bottom after suffering heavy defeats against Al-Shabab and Al-Okhdood - conceding nine goals overall and scoring none.

Whereas, outside the top-four in the domestic standings and following a Kings Cup semi-final exit, Karim Benzema and co. will also be looking to return to winning ways from a 3-1 league loss against Al-Shabab.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Abha vs Al-Ittihad kick-off time & stadium

Date:May 3, 2024
Kick-off time:7 pm BST
Venue:Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City

The Saudi Pro League match between Abha and Al-Ittihad will be played at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 7 pm BST on Friday, May 3, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Abha vs Al-Ittihad online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK and internationally, the Saudi Pro League match between Abha and Al-Ittihad is available to watch and stream online live through Shahid.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Abha team news

Abha manager Pitso Mosimane will be without the injured duo of Marcel Tisserand and Zakaria Al-Sudani.

Having bagged eight goals this season, midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak is likely to partner Hassan Al-Ali upfront once again.

Abha possible XI: Tatarusanu; Al-Zubaidi, Noguera, Al Sahafi, Al-Jumayah; Mutairi, Bguir, Matic, Kamano; Al-Ali, Krychowiak

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Tatarusanu, Al-Shammeri, Al-Bouq, Jawhar
Defenders:Noguera, Al-Sahafi, Naji, Al-Zubaidi, Al-Kunaydiri, Al-Oufi, Al-Qumayzi
Midfielders:Krychowiak, Al-Omran, Matic, Al-Salouli, Bguir, Al-Qead, Al-Qahtani, Al-Jumaiya, Al-Shammeri
Forwards:Al-Mutairi, Djordjevic, Al-Ali, Abdu, Kamano, Asiri

Al-Ittihad team news

The likes of Fabinho, Benzema, Luiz Felipe, Sultan Al-Farhan, and Zakaria Al-Hawsawi are all doubts for the game.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Al-Jadaani, Ahmed Bamsaud, and Ahmed Mohammed Sharahili are all unavailable for selection due to injuries.

Al-Ittihad possible XI: Al-Mayouf; Kadesh, Hegazy, Al-Mousa, Al-Yami; F. Al-Ghamdi, Kante, Al-Nashri; A. Al-Ghamdi, Hamadallah, Al-Sahafi

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Grohe, Al-Mahasneh, Al-Mayouf, Al-Mermesh
Defenders:Al-Jaadi, Felipe, Hegazy, Al-Mousa, Al-Manhali, O. Hawsawi, Z. Hawsawi, Kadesh, Al-Sqoor, Shanqeeti, Al-Olayan, Al-Yami
Midfielders:Fabinho, Kante, Al-Nashri, Al-Farhan, F. Al-Ghamdi, H. Al-Ghamdi, Al-Sahafi, Al-Shamrani, Jota, Al-Amri, A. Al-Ghamdi
Forwards:Benzema, Romarinho, Hamdallah, Haji

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Abha and Al-Ittihad across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
November 10, 2023Al-Ittihad 4-2 AbhaSaudi Pro League
May 8, 2023Al-Ittihad 4-0 AbhaSaudi Pro League
December 31, 2022Abha 1-2 Al-IttihadSaudi Pro League
February 6, 2022Abha 0-4 Al-IttihadSaudi Pro League
September 11, 2021Al-Ittihad 6-1 AbhaSaudi Pro League

Useful links

