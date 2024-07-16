How to watch the 2024 US Open: Schedule, TV channel & streaming links

Here’s how to watch the action from the stars heading to Arthur Ashe Stadium in search of silverware, success and history

The hard court season reaches its zenith this August and September in the season's fourth and final grand slam, as players prepare to descend upon Flushing Meadows for the 2024 US Open.

The familiar surroundings of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, will host some of the greatest players of the modern era across the ATP and WTA Tours once again as many look to write their names into history books.

With the Tour Finals arguably the last major accolade available following the end of an action-packed fortnight here, there’s plenty at stake as the stars look to ensure they can prolong their campaigns into the final stretch.

From old hands like Novak Djokovic to new blood such as Carlos Alcaraz, and home heroes like Coco Gauff, there’s going to be no shortage of familiar faces stepping out at Arthur Ashe Stadium and beyond.

But just what is the best way to ensure you don’t miss a single serve, volley or ace from the comfort of your home? Allow GOAL to lace up our shoes and display our best forehand swing as we guide you through how to watch the 2024 US Open.

When does the 2024 US Open take place?

Getty Images

The 2024 edition of the US Open takes place between Monday, August 26 and Sunday, September 8, unfolding over the traditional fortnight timescale.

As is tradition, the event starts on the final Monday of August, and coincides with the Labor Day holiday, which falls during the middle of the tournament.

2024 US Open schedule

Which channels will cover the 2024 US Open?

Broadcast rights for watching the 2024 US Open in the UK are held exclusively by Sky Sports. Sky Sports offers many subscription options when it comes to streaming and watching live on your TV.

With that in mind, GOAL breaks down your options when it comes to watching the 2024 US Open live in the UK with Sky Sports below: