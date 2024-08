This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL ‘Tall & good-looking’ Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds gets MLS stars as excited as Lionel Messi, says Vancouver Whitecaps captain Ryan Gauld Lionel Messi Major League Soccer Wrexham Vancouver Whitecaps Inter Miami CF League One “Tall and good-looking” Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has been getting MLS stars as excited as Lionel Messi, says Vancouver captain Ryan Gauld. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Red Dragons took in tour of North America

Famous co-chairmen attended game in Canada

Argentine icon now plying his trade in the U.S. Article continues below