Manchester United have reportedly earmarked Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim as a potential replacement for Erik ten Hag if the Dutchman is sacked.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Amorim on shortlist alongside Tuchel & Lampard

Sporting manager praised by Bruno Fernandes

Ten Hag could face sack if results don't improve Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below