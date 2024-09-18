Huge injury concern for Man City! Assist king Kevin De Bruyne forced off in Champions League clash with Inter just days before Arsenal showdown
Kevin De Bruyne was withdrawn at half-time for Manchester City in their Champions league clash with Inter, leading to concerns over his fitness.
- Man City kicked off their UCL campaign against Inter
- De Bruyne looked to pick up injury in first half
- Sparked concern ahead of Arsenal clash