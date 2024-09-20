How the hell should Chelsea set up their attack?! Jadon Sancho's fast start worsens Enzo Maresca's selection headache

The winger staked his claim as the Blues' frenzied spending leaves the new head coach with near-unmanageable attacking depth

In a transfer that seemed to provoke more questions than it provided answers, Jadon Sancho completed a loan-to-buy to Chelsea from Manchester United on deadline day - becoming the latest in a raft of attacking arrivals at Stamford Bridge in the summer. The likes of Marc Guiu, Pedro Neto and Joao Felix had already signed on, making the decision to pursue the United outcast all the more baffling.

It hasn't taken long for Sancho to change perceptions among the fanbase, at least; in an eye-catching debut cameo, the 24-year-old emerged from the bench to inspire a toiling Chelsea side to a hard-fought victory over Bournemouth on the road, endearing himself to the travelling support as they belted out his name.

It was the kind of performance that went some way to explaining why the west London club were willing to roll the dice on a player who endured a miserable time at Old Trafford, but also makes Enzo Maresca's selection headache that bit more painful as he juggles an array of talented forwards. The question now is: how the hell does he set up his attack?!