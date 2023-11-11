Wolves vs Tottenham Predictions and Betting Tips: Goals on the agenda in early kick off

Our football betting expert offers his Wolves vs Tottenham predictions and betting tips ahead of Saturday’s early kick off in the Premier League.

Tottenham saw their unbeaten run ended by Chelsea last time out in a game where they were reduced to nine men and will be looking to bounce back against Wolves.

Wolves vs Tottenham Betting Tips

Over 3.5 goals @ 6/4 with bet365

Son Heung-Min to score at any time @ 13/8 with bet365

Mario Lemina to be booked @ 13/8 with bet365

Go for goals at Molineux

Tottenham saw their unbeaten start to the Premier League season brought to an abrupt end by Chelsea on Monday as they were reduced to nine men, ultimately slipping to a 4-1 defeat in front of their own fans.

As a result, Spurs will be without suspended duo Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie for Saturday’s game after their respective red cards against the Blues and the selection issues don’t end there for boss Ange Postecoglou.

Key creator James Maddison and influential defender Micky van de Ven both sustained injuries and face spells on the sidelines.

A full strength Spurs side would be fancied to win at Molineux but they are stretched for this game, and Wolves have been in good form of late.

The hosts have a point to prove themselves after becoming the first team to lose to Sheffield United last time out, albeit in controversial circumstances, but they have been in great form at home.

Wolves have five points to show from their last three home games and all of those fixtures have been against teams in the top six, beating Manchester City and drawing with both Aston Villa and Newcastle.

Taking all that into account, the goals markets are perhaps the best starting point for this game and over 3.5 goals looks a good option.

Wolves have seen both teams score in each of their last nine games in all competitions and they have scored themselves in all of their games since a 1-0 defeat to Manchester United in the opening round of games.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are yet to draw a blank and keeping a shut-out here looks a big ask given the fact Postecoglou will have to field a makeshift defence in the absences of Romero and Van de Ven.

Wolves have scored twice in four of their last six games and Spurs score on average 2.1 goals-per-game, so it seems reasonable to suggest these two in-form sides can combine for at least four goals on Saturday.

Wolves vs Tottenham Tip 1: Over 3.5 goals @ 6/4 with bet365

Sublime Son can lead Spurs charge

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Son Heung-min has stepped up to fill the goalscoring void at Spurs created by Harry Kane’s summer switch to Bayern Munich and the South Korean is the standout pick for an anytime goal at Molineux.

Son had scored in three consecutive games for club and country before the game against Chelsea. The 31-year-old was unable to add to his account in that London derby but he did see an effort chalked off after a VAR review, and is averaging a hefty 2.7 shots-per-game in the Premier League this term.

The Spurs forward has eight goals in 11 league games this season, just two shy of his tally for the entirety of last year, and he can add to his account at Wolves.

Wolves vs Tottenham Tip 2: Son Heung-min to score at any time @ 13/8 with bet365

Lemina the obvious card candidate

Wolves’ combative midfielder Mario Lemina has been a bit of a card magnet in the opening stages of the season and has already served one suspension.

The Gabon international has six yellow cards in just ten Premier League appearances this term and was dismissed in the draw with Aston Villa after being booked twice.

Lemina has been called up for a foul in all ten of his outings this term in the league and is averaging 1.4 per-game, making him a strong candidate to be booked this weekend.

Wolves vs Tottenham Tip 3: Mario Lemina to be booked @ 13/8 with bet365