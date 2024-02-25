Wolves vs Sheffield United Predictions and Betting Tips: More misery for blunt Blades

Our football betting expert offers his Wolves vs Sheffield United predictions and betting tips ahead of Sunday’s solitary Premier League fixture.

The Blades sit rock-bottom of the table and are in desperate need of points, but they may well struggle against a Wolves side who have claimed wins over Chelsea and Spurs recently.

Wolves vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Wolves to win (starts 0-1) @ 5/4 with Unibet

Pedro Neto to score @ 47/20 with Unibet

Gustavo Hamer to get a card @ 31/20 with Unibet

Wolves can win with room to spare

Wolves sit comfortably in mid-table and relegation is no longer a concern, while the European spots are probably out of reach for Gary O’Neil’s men.

They could be forgiven for taking their foot of the gas over the final third of the season or so, but they have still been putting in some big performances and they head into Sunday’s game after an impressive 2-1 win at top four chasers Tottenham.

In contrast, the Blades have everything to play for as they sit bottom of the table and are seven points adrift of safety, but any fight seems to have deserted them.

An early red card for Mason Holgate contributed to their 5-0 hammering at home to Brighton last time out and they have now lost four of their last five across all competitions - alarmingly conceding five goals in three of those defeats.

Wolves have been a bit of a mixed bag at home this season with 18 points from 12 games, but they should still be able to see off this Blades side, who have lost nine of their 12 trips.

United concede on average 2.4 goals per-game away from home in the league, so Wolves should be able to win by at least two goals this weekend.

Wolves vs Sheffield United Tip 1: Wolves to win (starts 0-1) @ 5/4 with Unibet

Neto offers value in scorer market

Wolves are without the services of Matheus Cunha for the time being as he has a hamstring injury, with late March mooted as a potential return date.

Hwang Hee-chan did return against Tottenham after the Asian Cup, but he had a fairly quiet game and it could take a few more games for him to get back to his pre-international duty form, so Pedro Neto stands out as a potential scorer for the hosts.

Neto has a modest two goals in his 16 Premier League games, but he has scored twice across his last five outings in all competitions, also providing two assists during that run.

The 23-year-old forward is in form, and could add to his account against the Blades’ vulnerable defence on Sunday.

Wolves vs Sheffield United Tip 2: Pedro Neto to score anytime @ 47/20 with Unibet

Hamer a card candidate

The fight may have left United, but that isn’t necessarily true for midfielder Gustavo Hamer and he is still putting in some solid performances.

The former Coventry man has seven bookings in 23 league outings and four in his last eight games across all competitions.

The 26-year-old is averaging 1.3 fouls per-game and has committed at least two fouls in four of his last six appearances.

Two fouls may well be enough for a card at Molineux, so he looks the standout option for anyone looking for a player to get a card bet.

Wolves vs Sheffield United Tip 3:Gustavo Hamer to get a card @ 27/10 with Unibet