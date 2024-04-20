Wolves vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips: Gunners should get back on track in Premier League clash

Our football betting expert offers his Wolves vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips for their Premier League clash on Saturday at 19:30.

Arsenal can't afford any more slip-ups as they resume their title quest in the wake of their Champions League exit on Wednesday and they have a decent opportunity to get back on track against an out-of-sorts Wolves team.

Wolves vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Arsenal win & both teams to score @ 2/1 with bet365

Kai Havertz anytime goalscorer @ 13/8 with bet365

Toti Gomes to be booked @ 4/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Gunners can't afford to dwell on European exit

The Premier League is now Arsenal's only chance of silverware this season and as painful as their Champions League exit was to Bayern Munich on Wednesday, they can't afford to allow it to scupper their chances in the league too.

The Gunners don't have long to think about their European loss as they are back in action at Molineux on Saturday evening and it offers them the chance to jump back to the top of the table, with Manchester City on FA Cup duty and Liverpool not playing until Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's team have won 10 of their 16 away games in the league this season and while they have not succeeded in any of their last three games, Wolves are going through an even shakier spell.

Wanderers are on a five-match winless run for the first time this season but are safe in the knowledge that they are not likely to fall more than a couple of places below their current 11th place in the table.

Draws against Burnley and Nottingham Forest and a defeat to West Ham do not suggest they are in the shape to deny even a subdued Arsenal side and backing the visitors to win in a game that sees both teams scoring appeals.

Arsenal have won the teams' last five meetings and a similar result to their 2-1 home win over Wolves in December seems realistic.

Wolves vs Arsenal Tip 1: Arsenal win & both teams to score @ 2/1 with bet365

Havertz a road warrior for Arsenal

Kai Havertz has a chance to take his Premier League goal tally for the season into double figures and he looks a prime candidate to strike for Arsenal.

The German needed plenty of time to settle in at the Emirates after his summer move from Chelsea and scored only once for Arsenal before late November. He has notched nine times in his last 26 appearances for the Gunners, though, and has been particularly successful in away games.

Havertz has netted at Bournemouth, Brentford, Luton, Burnley, Sheffield United and Brighton and this fixture fits the profile of the matches in which he has prospered on the road.

Wolves vs Arsenal Tip 2: Kai Havertz anytime goalscorer @ 13/8 with bet365

Gomes faces a tough night

Arsenal will be aiming to prove that their season is not over after their defeat to Bayern and the Wolves defence may have a tough time keeping them at bay.

Portuguese centre-back Toti Gomes has been a key figure in the Wolves defensive unit this season but the trickery of the Arsenal forwards could easily lure him into a rash challenge or two and he looks overpriced to be booked at Molineux.

Gomes managed to avoid going into a referee's notebook until December but he has fallen foul of the officials more regularly in recent weeks and has been cautioned twice in Wolves’ last four matches, including their most recent home game against West Ham.

Wolves vs Arsenal Tip 3: Toti Gomes to be booked @ 4/1 with bet365