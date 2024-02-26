West Ham vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips: Three Tips for Premier League clash

Our football betting expert offers his West Ham vs Brentford predictions and betting tips, ahead of their Premier League encounter at 20:00 on Monday.

West Ham have lost three league games in a row, conceding 11 times and failing to score, while Brentford have lost four of their last five to leave them embroiled in a relegation battle.

West Ham vs Brentford Betting Tips

West Ham to win @ 6/4 with bet365

West Ham over 2.5 cards @ 6/5 with bet365

James Ward-Prowse over 0.5 shots on target @ 11/10 with bet365

Hammers to respond with home win

It has been a miserable 2024 for West Ham, who have failed to win any of their eight matches this year and who were knocked out of the FA Cup at the hands of Bristol City.

David Moyes is under serious pressure as rumours regarding his future continue to crop up, but his side are still in the hunt for a European finish and are into the Europa League knockout stages.

Things could be a lot worse for the Hammers and they can return to winning ways on Monday at the expense of Brentford, who have lost six of their last seven away games in the league.

West Ham were on a 10-game unbeaten run at home in all competitions before suffering a 6-0 defeat to Arsenal at the London Stadium, so Moyes' men have generally been tough to beat on their own patch.

The Bees are stretched at the back due to injuries, with Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey and Ethan Pinnock all sidelined, and their defensive frailties can be exposed once again.

West Ham vs Brentford Tip 1: West Ham to win @ 6/4 with bet365

Cards to flow for hosts

West Ham's discipline has gone out of the window in recent matches, and they picked up four yellows and a red (two yellows for Kalvin Phillips) in the 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest last time out.

The Hammers received four cautions in the Arsenal defeat, one in the loss to Manchester United and also saw red in the draw with Sheffield United and the Bristol City loss, highlighting how hot-headed the team have been.

Over 2.5 cards has landed in three of their last five assignments and with opponents Brentford a physical side, it would be no surprise to see the hosts cover this bet again.

West Ham vs Brentford Tip 2: West Ham over 2.5 cards @ 6/5 with bet365

Ward-Prowse to hit the target

James Ward-Prowse is enjoying a strong debut season at the London Stadium, scoring five goals and registering six assists in the Premier League.

The England international has had 29 attempts in the league, hitting the target with 12 of those, and he looks set to test the palms of Bees keeper Mark Flekken.

With Ward-Prowse taking free-kicks and penalties for West Ham, this increases the chances of him getting a shot on target and the 11/10 on this to happen on Monday appeals.

West Ham vs Brentford Tip 3: James Ward-Prowse over 0.5 shots on target @ 11/10 with bet365