West Brom vs Leicester Predictions and Betting Tips: 5/2 Tip in Championship Clash

Leicester had a commanding lead out the front of the Championship, yet have let this slip of late losing three of their last five, making it far more interesting. They now travel to West Brom in a top of the table clash with 1st taking on 5th.

West Brom vs Leicester Betting Tips

Baggies bid to close the gap on the leaders

West Brom can make further inroads into Leicester’s significant points advantage when the two promotion-contending Midlands clubs meet in Saturday’s lunchtime Championship game.

The Baggies have gained five points on the Foxes since the start of November after winning three of four tough assignments against clubs with a current average position of 5th in the table.

The Foxes’ early-season momentum has now gone after they claimed only four points from a possible 12 last month against clubs currently with an average position of 12th.

Albion’s injury problems are beginning to clear up too, with top scorer John Swift making his first start in almost two months during their 1-0 win over Cardiff on Tuesday.

Leicester began sloppily at Hillsborough in midweek and were made to pay when Jeff Hendrick’s stoppage-time equaliser earned rock-bottom Sheffield Wednesday a draw.

With 24 hours less recovery time than West Brom, Enzo Maresca will probably make a raft of changes for this one, but his side no longer appear invincible and could be there for the taking.

Albion can shut out Foxes finishers

West Brom’s surge up the table to occupy fifth place going into this game has been built on a tight defence.

They have conceded just six times in their last 11 matches, while restricting their last four opponents to an average expected goals (xG) of 0.7.

And two of their rivals during that recent four-game run, Southampton and Ipswich, have two of the three highest average xG figures in the Championship.

Therefore, there is a case to be made for Leicester being unable to breach the home defence at The Hawthorns this weekend.

The Foxes have encountered some finishing problems, having failed to score in back-to-back league games against Leeds and Middlesbrough early last month.

And have hardly looked prolific since - being outperformed by the lowly Owls on Wednesday, who finished with an xG figure of more than double their disappointing 0.62.

The stage looks set for another defensive masterclass from the hosts, who have kept a Championship-leading nine clean sheets already this term.

Vestergaard the Leicester card magnet

With goals possibly at a premium in this clash it may be best to look at the card markets for value.

Leicester centre-back Jannik Vestergaard stands out as a likely candidate for a booking on Saturday after already totting up nine cautions in 17 league games.

He has already served one suspension this season and is now one more card away from incurring another - a tightrope he will have to walk for another 19 games until the next amnesty.

The Denmark international has been booked in five of the nine Championship away games he has played in this term and should not be overlooked in this market.

