West Brom vs Coventry Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for Championship Clash

Our football betting expert offers up his three best West Brom vs Coventry predictions and betting tips ahead of their Friday's Championship clash.

West Brom will be targeting a return to winning ways as the play-off contenders raise the curtain on gameweek 35 of the Championship when they host a Coventry side just five points behind them in the standings.

West Brom vs Coventry Betting Tips

West Brom to win @ 11/10 with bet365

Both teams to score @ 4/5 with bet365

Darnell Furlong to be shown a card @ 10/3 with bet365

Baggies to make home advantage count

West Brom secured a point against play-off rivals Hull last time out but they will be hoping for a few more when they return to The Hawthorns on Friday night.

The Baggies lost their last home game but that was just their second home defeat in their last 10 Championship outings, both of which have come against sides currently occupying a top-four berth.

Carlos Corberan’s side have won seven of those 10 recent home games and four of their last five, so they should have the beating of a Coventry side coming into this game after losing their last league assignment 3-0 to Preston and who have lost their last two meetings against West Brom.

West Brom vs Coventry Tip 1: West Brom to win @ 11/10 with bet365

Sky Blues can strike at The Hawthorns

While a victory for West Brom looks likely, the visiting side should at least trouble the goalkeeper after a solid run of scoring form.

Coventry have scored in 17 of their last 18 Championship matches and have not failed to find the net away from home in the league since October.

They have scored 19 times in their 10 Championship trips since then and should be able to find the net against a home defence that have conceded in six of their last nine in the league.

West Brom vs Coventry Tip 2: Both teams to score @ 4/5 with bet365

Card candidate Furlong to hit double figures

West Brom picked up a massive six yellow cards in the reverse fixture in Coventry in October and while Darnell Furlong was not involved in that affair, the Baggies full-back is no stranger to the referee’s ire.

Furlong has been carded nine times in 32 league starts this season and in three of his last six outings, including two of his last three games at The Hawthorns.

The 28-year-old was booked in this fixture last season and could get himself into trouble again on Friday.

West Brom vs Coventry Tip 3: Darnell Furlong to be shown a card @ 10/3 with bet365