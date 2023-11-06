Tottenham vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips: Spurs to prolong unbeaten start

Our football betting expert offers his Tottenham vs Chelsea predictions and betting tips, including a 12/1 goalscorer fancy for the London derby.

Tottenham put their unbeaten start to the season on the line this Monday with a derby dust-up against old foes Chelsea, but there is a more significant incentive for the hosts this week.

Tottenham vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tottenham to beat Chelsea @ 23/20 with bet365

Christian Romero to score @ 12/1 with bet365

Over 10 Match Corners @ 5/6 with bet365

Spurs can return to the top of the Premier League with a victory, having been nudged into second place by rampant champions Manchester City. And there is also the added incentive of getting one over former boss Mauricio Pochettino, who returns to White Hart Lane for the first time since leaving in 2019.

Pochettino will receive a rousing reception from the Spurs faithful, but the warm welcome won't be extended onto the pitch for the Argentinian, who could see his Chelsea side come up short in this mouthwatering London derby.

Pochettino enjoyed five relatively successful seasons with the Lilywhites, but things have been more of a struggle in the Chelsea dugout, where he has seen his new side win just three times in ten league matches this season.

Things have gone much better for his opposite number, Ange Postecoglou, who has overseen Tottenham's unbeaten start to the season.

All white on the night for Spurs

Tottenham took four points off Chelsea in their two meetings last season and won this corresponding fixture 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Those results ended a long period of dominance for the west London side, who had enjoyed a nine-game unbeaten run against their London rivals before that.

It looks like Tottenham's time to thrive, and they are looking to make it five wins on the bounce in the Premier League, and recent performances suggest they can do so.

Spurs have scored in every match this season, while Chelsea's inconsistencies were laid bare when they lost 2-0 at home to Brentford following a 2-2 draw at Arsenal.

That result at the Emirates will likely provide the blueprint for Chelsea's tactics in this fixture, but Tottenham look too strong at the moment, and a home win looks most likely.

Put your faith in Christian

Christian Romero has bagged two goals in ten league appearances for Spurs, and the Argentinian centre-back is a considerable threat at set-pieces and a hefty price to grab his third goal of the season.

West Ham centre-back Nayef Aguerd and Brentford defender Ethan Pinnock have both bagged against the Blues this season, and Spurs are averaging 5.8 corners per game.

Anything near that figure again could provide plenty of ammo for Tottenham to strike, and Romero looks too big a price to ignore.

Front-foot approach could see corner count rise

Tottenham are averaging 5.8 corners per game in the Premier League this season, while Chelsea are just behind at 5.4, so it would be reasonably safe to expect at least ten flag-kicks at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Postecoglou will push his side forward, and that could lead to an open affair as Chelsea look to play on the counter.

Over ten corners is a 5/6 shot, and that looks a decent bet considering four of the last six meetings have gone past that mark, with the corner counts making up at 8, 13, 13, 13, 6 and 16 in that run of fixtures.

