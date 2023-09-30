Tottenham v Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips: Three Above Evens Tips for Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his three best Tottenham vs Liverpool predictions and betting tips for Saturday's Premier League clash.

The biggest Premier League matchup of the weekend sees Tottenham host Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Both of these sides are unbeaten in the league presently, but this could change as both look to secure all three points.

Tottenham vs Liverpool betting tips

Liverpool to win @ 23/20 with bet365

Under 1.5 Tottenham goals @ 5/6 with bet365

Liverpool -0.5 Asian handicap corners @ 9/10 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Reds return to a happy hunting ground

Liverpool can put further distance between themselves and potential top-four rivals when they face Tottenham in north London on Saturday.

Spurs' new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium home has been a happy hunting ground for Jurgen Klopp's men with the Reds victorious on three of their four trips there, while the hosts were fortunate not to see Harry Kane sent off early in the other, which finished 2-2.

Tottenham's resurgence under Ange Postecoglou continued last Sunday when they passed another test with a creditable draw at Arsenal in the north London derby.

They have had six days to prepare for the clash, unlike Liverpool who beat Leicester in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, but the manager admitted star players Heung-min Son and James Maddison have had a disrupted week of training after sustaining knocks last time out.

The possibility of one or both of the duo not being 100 percent, plus the likely return of Trent Alexander-Arnold to a fully-fit Liverpool squad gives the visitors a distinct advantage.

Tottenham vs Liverpool Tip 1: Liverpool to win @ 23/20 with bet365

Spurs could struggle against Klopp's improving defence

Ange Postecoglou became the fourth manager in Premier League history to see his side score at least twice in each of his first six games in the competition, but that run could end this weekend.

The defensive performance of Liverpool has been improving steadily after a faltering start to the campaign. The Reds' expected goals against (xGA) in their first three league games were 1.4, 1.3 and 2.0, but the figures have fallen to 0.7, 0.6 and 1.1 in their three most recent outings.

Klopp's men faced a total of 17 shots on target in those first three games, but have limited their opposition to an average of three per game since.

Spurs' shot production peaked in their wins over Burnley and Sheffield United, but they registered their fewest number of on-target efforts this season against Arsenal with just five.

Tottenham vs Liverpool Tip 2: Under 1.5 Tottenham goals @ 5/6 with bet365

Liverpool look likelier winners of the corner battle

The answer to the question of which team takes more corners on Saturday is more straightforward than the odds suggest.

Liverpool are only slightly favoured to force more flag-kicks than Tottenham, perhaps because they are averaging just over one corner per game more than their north London hosts.

But the Reds haven’t lost a corner battle in any of their six Premier League games this season with four wins and two ties, while Spurs have finished with more corners than their opponents only twice — at Brentford on the opening day and in the home win over Sheffield United.

Postecoglou's team are allowing opponents over 50 percent more corners than Liverpool, with the Reds restricting their rivals to just 22 in six games compared to the 35 that Spurs have faced.

Tottenham vs Liverpool Tip 3: Liverpool -0.5 Asian handicap corners @ 9/10 with bet365