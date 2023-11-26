Tottenham v Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips: 13/10 goalscorer fancied for Premier League clash

Our football betting expert offers his Tottenham v Aston Villa predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash.

Tottenham have been one of the standout teams in the early stages of the Premier League season but suffered a pair of hammer blows before the international break, losing 4-1 to London rivals Chelsea with nine men before conceding twice in injury time against Wolves to fall to a 2-1 defeat.

They will be looking to bounce back against an Aston Villa team that are flying high under Unai Emery, sitting just a point behind Spurs in fifth.

Tottenham v Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tottenham @ 6/4 with BetMGM

Heung-min Son to score at any time @ 13/10 with BetMGM

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to be shown a card @ 29/10 with BetMGM

Hosts could bounce back after disappointment

Life under Ange Postecoglou could not have started much better for Tottenham in their first ten league games, winning eight and drawing two of their fixtures.

However back-to-back defeats have taken the shine off somewhat, although those losses were at least in part down to injuries and suspensions.

Postecoglou’s intense style of play can take time to get used to, so time over the international break to work with the squad players who will be featuring more throughout this busy festive period will have been appreciated.

They face an Aston Villa side on the up but the visitors have struggled on their travels this season.

Unai Emery’s men have taken just seven points from 18 available away from home this term and look vulnerable on the road once more.

Take Tottenham to bounce back with a home win.

Tottenham v Aston Villa Tip 1: Tottenham @ 6/4 with Bet MGM

Captain to lead from the front

There were concerns about the health of Heung-min Son after he limped off for South Korea in the international break but he has shaken off that issue and will lead the line again for Tottenham.

Spurs’ skipper has scored eight times in 12 league starts for his club this term and seems to be relishing his new position through the middle and Postecoglou’s attacking style of play.

He could add to his considerable goal tally in this one against a side that has kept just one clean sheet in their last seven matches.

Tottenham v Aston Villa Tip 2: Heung-min Son to score at any time @ 13/10 with Bet MGM

Hojbjerg could struggle with Villa’s pace

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has not featured much for Tottenham since Ange Postecoglou’s arrival but with injury and suspension issues all over the pitch, he is likely to start this clash.

The midfielder may struggle with the pace of play and extreme high-press under the new Spurs boss and could be caught out as a result, potentially leading to some needless fouls against the Villans.

Hojbjerg has been booked three times this season and could add to that in this matchup.

Tottenham v Aston Villa Tip 3: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to be shown a card @ 29/10 with BetMGM