Liverpool are clear favourites with the bookies to beat Man United to signing Jarrad Branthwaite, with our expert giving his take on why this is.

Branthwaite’s future has been thrown into somewhat uncertainty this summer, with the youngster being linked with a move away from Goodison Park numerous times.

Liverpool are the current bookies favourites to sign the defender, something our expert is completely on board with.

Jarrad Branthwaite Next Club Odds

Branthwaite Next Club Odds Liverpool 4/6 Man United 4/1 Man City 6/1 Real Madrid 12/1

Reds Ready to Spend

Liverpool are the only club in either Europe’s top five leagues and England’s top four leagues to not complete a single transfer this summer.

Whilst some will look at this negatively, what this does mean is that the Reds have cash to spend, something they’ve shown with some of their movements so far.

They’ve had bids of around £50M rejected for Martin Zubimendi, with Liverpool showing they’ve got the funds to spend this summer despite not having done so up until this point.

Slot’s side look willing to let go of Joe Gomez should a good enough offer arrive according to reports, something that’ll open the door for Branthwaite to join before the summer window closes, who Everton are reported to value at around £70M according to reports.

United’s Transfers Closes Gap

Man United have been one of the more active PL teams in the transfer market this summer, with United spending upwards of £130M on acquisitions so far.

They’ve brought in the likes of Lenny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee and Noussair Mazraoui, with the first two names on that list showing why they’re behind Liverpool in the race for Branthwaite according to the bookies.

Two centre-back signings seriously bolsters United’s depth at the back, with the Red Devils now having all of Maguire, Martinez, de Ligt, Yoro, Evans and Lindelof to choose from at CB.

Signing Branthwaite therefore wouldn’t be a very logical move, with ten Hag’s side better off spending the money needed to sign the Englishman elsewhere.

Liverpool Light at the Back

Unlike United, Liverpool aren’t exactly blessed with a plethora of options to choose from at centre-back.

Slot has just Konate, van Dijk, Quansah and Gomez to choose from at centre-back, and already stated, they look willing to let Gomez leave Anfield this summer amid reported interest from Newcastle.

Should Gomez leave, they’ll have just three first choice CB’s to pick from this term, something that isn’t enough for a team that are tipped to challenge for the title this term.

Signing Branthwaite could solve this, with Liverpool then getting a player capable of playing both CB and LB to malay any potential additional injury troubles.