talkSPORT BET Review: Complete Bookmaker Guide December 2023

Our expert takes you through his talkSPORT BET review as we cover all the aspects that their online sportsbook has to offer in 2023.

Introduction to talkSPORT BET

talkSPORT BET is quickly rising in the UK and becoming a firm fan favourite. With a whole host of excellent features to offer people the number among one of the UK’s best betting sites.

Our sportsbook expert is here to take you through all the online betting site and app has to offer, with in-depth analysis and guidance on what sets them apart from the rest.

talkSPORT BET Sign Up Offer

New customers are able to claim £40 in free bets with talkSPORT BET’s sign up offer.

All players need to do is deposit and place anywhere between £20 and £40 and place this on any sports market with odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher.

talkSPORT BET will then match your initial wager, in free bets.

Few sign up offers provide their customers with anywhere near £40 in free bets and it is definitely worth checking out, especially for anyone looking for a little bonus to start playing with them.

talkSPORT BET Sports Markets

Players with talkSPORT BET will be astounded by the amount of sports betting markets they have to offer, more even than they manage to talk about on the radio.

This of course includes a wide variety of football options for players to peruse at their leisure, one that has not even left this expert wanting for more.

With all of the EFL and Europe’s top five leagues, to Asia, South America and even Australasia. Of course, the Champions, Europa and Conference League are all well represented.

The in-game selections for these are also second to none, and we were pleased to see the extremely popular player props markets in there as well for things like player shots and shots on target.

Outside of this, they also bring a great selection of horse racing markets, including all UK and Irish races.

The US sports are also well represented, with the likes of American Football, Baseball and Basketball with some extremely competitive odds.

On the whole, players should always be able to find exactly what they are looking for when playing with talkSPORT BET.

talkSPORT BET Existing Customer Offers

talkSPORT BET bring their customers a range of promotions, both tailored and their new and existing customers, all of which are worth keeping an eye out for.

This includes a free-to-play game, a rewards club and even a winnings boost.

Footie 4 Play

Customers can play this game each week and have the opportunity to win up to £500 in cash, with this free-to-play game.

All players need to do is predict the score of four different football games. Free bets and cash prizes are then handed out corresponding to the amount of games correctly predicted.

These go as such:

2 Correct Scores - £1 Free Bet

3 Correct Scores - £10 Free Bet

4 Correct Scores - £500 Cash

Football Rewards Club

All players with talkSPORT BET be they new or existing can get into their football rewards club, and once here are given special rewards from, for use on football games.

Players simply need to place 4x£10 bets on any football market during the week and are then automatically entered into their football rewards club.

Rewards are then given out over the weekend, and this can range from free bets to cash.

Triple Your Returns

This is exclusively for new players with talkSPORT BET and can only be claimed once.

Simply opt into the promotion and then users can see their first bet winnings tripled, should it come in

Once opted in, place a £5 bt on any sports market with odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher. Should this land then players can see their winnings tripled.

talkSPORT BET In Play Betting and Live Streaming

talkSPORT BET brings their players an excellent in play betting provision, allowing for users to get the latest odds and prices.

These are constantly updated so that players never miss out on the best odds in the moment.

They also have a handy stats and data window that can allow you to follow along with the game as it's going on live, and get informed about your bets.

Sadly they do not, as of right now, have any live streaming services for any of their sports, but of course, users can always follow along live with their extensive radio services.

talkSPORT BET Desktop and App Interfaces

talkSPORT BET brings their users one of the best online betting sites around and one that has left this expert impressed and more than happy to recommend this to anyone.

The site works quickly and easily and has a navigability that is second to none. This then allows for players to get around the site seamlessly and fast-loading menus makes this straightforward.

Users can also find whatever they are looking for with speed and ease thanks to their handy A-Z menu located on the far left-hand side of the screen.

They also recently launched a mobile app, one that has been completely redesigned for phones, this ensures that users get the best out of this.

Both provide users with a great overall betting experience and are worth checking out, especially if one is looking for a new betting site.

talkSPORT BET Security

talkSPORT BET like its namesake are an extremely reputable and widely known betting site and as such are committed to providing a safe and secure betting site for its users.

Further to this they are licenced by the UK Gambling Commission, meaning they are bound by law to protect their user's data and sensitive information, under the threat of UK Law.

They are also protected by numerous software and encryption firewalls to ensure their users' data stays safe with them.

talkSPORT BET are committed to protecting its users and a safe and reliable betting site to use.

talkSPORT BET Payment Methods

Sadly, talkSPORT BET are slightly limited in its payment options, however, these are quick and reliable so users can still can rest assured about that.

Method Fees? Minimum Deposit Processing Time Minimum Withdrawal Processing Time Debit Card None £5 Immediate £5 3-5 Days Apple Pay None £5 Immediate £5 3-5 Days

talkSPORT BET Customer Support

Operator talkSPORT BET Phone Number 07700 166313 Email support@talksportbet.com Live Chat? Yes Live Chat Hours 24/7

talkSPORT BET also has a wide range of options for players to pursue should they require any aid or assistance.

This includes a live chat that runs 24/7, which can put players in touch with a member of their customer support team at any hour.

For more detailed issues there is an email service, where players can expect a response within 24 hours, and can receive more specialised help.

Outside of this they also have a text-only service as well as some social media for Facebook and X, where users can receive timely responses and aid.

talkSPORT BET Review

talkSPORT BET is quickly rising to become one of the best betting sites in the UK and is certainly worth checking out by any new users.

First up their sign up offer can give players a nice little boost to playing with them, and with their impressive sports markets players then have a nice set of options to peruse for their free bets.

Beyond this their website and betting app are also exemplary, offering a great overall user experience, which then makes one want to continue playing with them.

The customer support functions are also great, allowing users to seek assistance from numerous different sources, and always being able to get in contact with someone to get the aid they need.

Their payment options are slightly limited, however, but are speedy and reliable helping to mitigate the issue of this somewhat.

Overall talkSPORT BET are a great option for any and all users, and they are worth looking into.