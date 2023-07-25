Our expert offers up his Switzerland vs Norway betting tips and predictions ahead of their 2023 Women’s World Cup clash on Tuesday.

Former world champions Norway were stunned in their World Cup opener with a 1-0 defeat to co-hosts New Zealand, while Switzerland got their campaign off to a strong start with a 2-0 win over the Philippines.

Switzerland vs Norway Betting Tips

Odds courtesy of bet365, correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Norway to win @ 11/10 with bet365

Ada Hegerberg to score anytime @ 1/1 with bet365

Both teams to score & over 2.5 total goals @ 13/8 with bet365

Norway can respond on North Island

A far from ideal start to the World Cup, 1995 title holders Norway do have time to turn things around Down Under but they need to start with a win over Switzerland at Waikato Stadium this week.

The Swiss might have had too much for the Philippines but their form of late has been far from impressive and there are weaknesses there for Norway to exploit.

Switzerland were winless in their previous seven games before that 2-0 win over the Philippines, while it was their first-ever clean sheet at a World Cup finals.

Norway have plenty of experienced players in their ranks and should have enough quality to come out on top in their first-ever meeting with Switzerland.

Switzerland vs Norway Bet 1: Norway to win @ 11/10 with bet365

Hegerberg can show what she’s all about

Ada Hegerberg might have had a quiet night against New Zealand at Eden Park but the Lyon star is capable of opening her goalscoring account at this World Cup on Tuesday.

The Norwegian icon is set to lead the line once again for her country and the former Ballon d’Or Feminin winner is the biggest threat in Norway’s attack.

With 42 international goals already for her country, Hegerberg should be able to add to her tally against a Swiss defence that has failed to keep clean sheets at any previous World Cups.

Switzerland vs Norway Bet 2: Ada Hegerberg to score anytime @ 1/1 with bet365

Expect goals at Waikato Stadium

Norway have their own defensive issues to be concerned with, which means there might well be goals at both ends in this encounter in Hamilton.

The Norwegians have been less than watertight at the back of late, with just the one clean sheet in their last five outings, including that 1-0 defeat at the hands of New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland.

Considering the threats Norway have in attack and their issues with keeping clean sheets at present, over 2.5 goals and both teams to get on the scoresheet is certainly worth considering here.

Switzerland vs Norway Bet 3: Both teams to score & over 2.5 total goals @ 13/8 with bet365