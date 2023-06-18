Sky Bet are allowing new players to claim £30 in free bets for today's Nations League final with their very impressive Spain vs Croatia offer.

Sky Bet's new customer offer allows players to claim £30 in free bets from just a 5p qualifying stake ahead of today's hotly anticipated Nations League final between Spain and Croatia.

How to Claim Sky Bet's Spain vs Croatia offer

£30 in free bet credits are yours to be claimed right now ahead of today's Nations League final between Spain and Croatia thanks to Sky Bet's generous new customer offer.

In order to be eligible for this offer and claim your free bets, simply follow these steps:

Head to Sky Bet's sportsbook via the offer above Begin creating your account Enter and verify your personal details such as name, number, email and home address No code is required for this offer Finish setting up your account Make an initial deposit Place a 5p bet on any sports market Once your qualifying wager has been settled, your account will be credited with £30 in free bets

Is this the best Spain vs Croatia offer out there?

Sky Bet's offer for today's Nations League final clash between Spain and Croatia is incredibly generous, with you able to claim £30 in free bets by placing a qualifying bet of just 5p.

The bonus amount on offer here is only beaten by a small number of other UK bookmakers, with you struggling to find many that allow you to claim more than the £30 that's on offer with Sky Bet.

The best part about this is offer is undoubtedly the qualifying stake needed to claim your free bet, as you need to stake just 5p on any market at any odds to be eligible.

This is seriously generous, with all of their competitors requiring you to bet between £5 and £20 to claim their respective welcome offers, totals that are much more than the 5p you need to stake with Sky Bet.

The fact there are no minimum odds for this qualifying bet is also very good, as it means you can place it on literally any market to claim your free bets.

Your free bets don't come with an expiry date, allowing you to use them wherever and whenever you please.

Nations League Final Preview: Spain vs Croatia

Spain and Croatia have a history of meeting in the finals of internationals competitions, with three of their last five meetings coming at the European Championships.

Spain boast a winning record against today's opponents, with La Roja having won four of their last six against the Croats, including a 5-3 win after extra time in their round of 16 clash at the Euros two years ago.

They head to beat a tough Italy side to make the finals, with Spain now having made both of the last two finals of the Nations League.

However, they'll obviously be wanting to avoid a repeat of the 2021 final, a game in which they lost 2-1 to France despite being 1-0 up with around 25 minutes to go.

They have another difficult task lying ahead of them today as they take on a Croatia side that have serious;y impressed at major tournaments in the last few years.

They've made at least the semi-finals of both of the last two World Cups, with Croatia now having made their first Nations League final and second major final in the last five years.

They had to beat hosts the Netherlands to make it this far, with Croatia running out 4-2 winners in Rotterdam to advance to their first-ever Nations League final.

Games involving these two sides often see a lot of goals, with three or more being scored in all of their last four games, with 22 being scored over these four games at over five a game.

Spain are slight favourites to claim the crown with Sky Bet given their pedigree on the international stage, however Croatia are used to being the underdogs so don't count them out just yet.

Spain vs Croatia Odds

Odds courtesy of bet365, correct at time of publishing and subject to change.