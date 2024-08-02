Our expert offers his best Japan vs Spain predictions and betting tips for their quarter-final clash this evening at the Stade de Lyon.

Japan’s reward for finishing atop group D is a quarter-final clash with Spain, who’s loss to Egypt in their last game saw them finish second in a group many backed them to win.

Despite this, we’re backing Spain to come up trumps this afternoon and book themselves in the semi-finals with a win today.

Japan vs Spain Betting Tips

Routine win for La Roja

Spain have been impressive so far this tournament despite their recent result against Egypt, with La Roja winning their first two games of the group stage to secure their place in the knockouts with a match to spare.

Their loss to Egypt did come due to them resting a number of key players for the game given they were already through, with Spain putting in strong performances against Uzbekistan vs Dominican Republic.

They boast a superior squad to their opponents, with the likes of Fermin Lopez, Sergio Gomez, Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia and Alex Baena all proving to be key players for Spain so far.

It must be said that Japan won three from three in their group, however those were games they were all favoured to win and against opponents that are nowhere near the quality of Spain.

Japan vs Spain Bet 1: Spain to win @ 6/5 with bet365

Goals Aplenty in Lyon

Spain’s games have seen goals so far, with at least three being scored in every game so far, with all of these also seeing both teams find the net.

This is despite La Roja playing against fairly week opposition in the forms of Dominican Republic, Egypt and Uzbekistan, all teams you’d back them to keep a clean sheet against.

Japan have scored in every game so far and are the tournament’s joint-top scorers so far with seven goals, level with France and the USA.

It must be said they’re yet to concede, however their opponents so far (Paraguay, Mali and Israel) are all teams who aren’t as good as Spain, thus we’re siding with both teams to be able to find the net later today.

Japan vs Spain Bet 2: Both Teams to Score @ 1/1 with bet365

Fermin Finds the Net

Fermin Lopez has come on leaps and bounds since the start of last season, with the Spaniard now being regarded in a much better light than he was 12 months ago.

He had a promising campaign with Barcelona last year, bagging 11 goals from just 1900 minutes from midfield, a strong return given he’d never played consistent first team football for the Blaugrana before.

Lopez scored in his side's 3-1 win over the Dominican Republic, and whilst he didn’t score against Egypt, he did play just 27 minutes.

He’s guaranteed to start today in the number 10 role, with Lopez’s ability to score all types of goals, including headers, meaning we’re backing him to score his second of the tournament today.

Japan vs Spain Bet 3: Fermin Lopez to score anytime @ 7/2 with bet365