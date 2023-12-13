Sky Bet Super 6: Gameweek 17 Predictions for £750,000 prize fund

Sky Bet's Super 6 returns this weekend with a £750,000 jackpot, with our football expert here to offer up his gameweek 17 predictions.

Sky Bet's free-to-play Super 6 predictor game is back this weekend, with the prize fund now totalling £750,000 following a rollover from last week.

Our expert is here to offer up his predictions and tips for this weekend's selection of games, with users able to sign-up with Sky Bet right away via the offer below and get involved.

Sky Bet Super 6 Predictions: Manchester City vs Crystal Palace - 16th December

City’s home record so far this calendar year has been phenomenal, with Guardiola’s side winning all but two of their home outings in 2023, with a 1-1 draw with Liverpool in November and a 3-3 draw with Spurs in December the only time they’ve failed to win at the Etihad over the past 12 months.

Crystal Palace head into today’s game in poor form, with the Eagles winless in all of their last five, with Roy Hodgson’s men winning just twice away from home all season, with these coming against strugglers Burnley and Sheffield United.

However, City are struggling to keep clean sheets of late, with the Citizens not keeping a clean sheet in any of their last seven games, thus we’re going for an all-scoring City win this weekend.

Super 6 Prediction: Man City 3-1 Crystal Palace

Sky Bet Super 6 Predictions: Chelsea vs Sheffield United - 16th December

Chelsea have turned a slight corner of late following their poor start to the season, with the Blues’ home form seeing them pick up three wins and two draws from their last six at Stamford Bridge across all competitions.

They’ve won two of their last three at home going into today’s game, and given this, combined with Sheffield United’s recent form, means we’re backing the home side to claim the win today.

The Blades are having a torrid time this year, amassing just eight points from their first 16 games, with Paul Heckingbottom’s side yet to win on the road this term, losing all but one of their games away from Brammall Lane, with two of their last four seeing them lose 5-0 to both Burnley and Arsenal.

Super 6 Prediction: Chelsea 3-0 Sheffield United

Sky Bet Super 6 Predictions: Newcastle vs Fulham - 16th December

Fulham travel to St James’ Park having won just one road game this year, with this coming on the opening day against Everton, with the Whites losing three and drawing one of their last four away from home going into this game.

Newcastle have struggled of late, winning just two of their last eight in all competitions, however their home form has remained impressive during this time.

The Magpies have won all of their last six going into today’s game, with this including wins against of Chelsea, Arsenal and Man United, thus they should prove no match for the Whites this weekend.

Super 6 Prediction: Newcastle 2-0 Fulham

Sky Bet Super 6 Predictions: Burnley vs Everton - 16th December

Burnley’s record at Turf Moor this season has been rather surprising, with the Clarets winning just once at home, with this coming against Sheffield United earlier this month.

They’re facing an Everton side that have impressed of late, winning six of their last eight across all competitions, with the Toffees currently on a three-game winning run away from home.

They’ve won two of their last three against today’s opponents, thus we’re going with the Toffees to make it four away wins on the spin.

Super 6 Prediction: Burnley 0-1 Everton

Sky Bet Super 6 Predictions: West Ham vs Wolves - 16th December

Wolves have won just once away from home since the start of September, with this coming against Bournemouth during a barron spell for the Cherries, with the away side losing all of their last three on the road before today.

West Ham’s home form has been excellent this term, losing just twice at the London Stadium all season, with the east London side going into today’s game with three wins and a draw in their last five.

The home side have won all of their last three games vs Wolves in London, thus we’re backing them to make it four-in-a-row come Saturday.

Super 6 Prediction: West Ham 2-0 Wolves

Sky Bet Super 6 Predictions: Liverpool vs Manchester United - 17th December

Liverpool’s record at Anfield this term has been flawless, with the Reds winning every home game up until this point, amassing 12 wins from 12 on Merseyside ahead of this weekend’s clash against rivals Man United.

The Red Devils have been good on the road of late, winning four of their last five away from Old Trafford, However those are their only away wins this term.

United have lost four of their last five against Liverpool, with their last two games at Anfield seeing them lose by a combined scoreline of 11-0, thus we’re going with the Reds to make it 13 home wins from 13 this weekend.

Super 6 Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Man United

Sky Super 6 Predictions Gameweek 17