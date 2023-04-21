Sky Bet Review: Complete Bookmaker Guide April 2023

Our betting expert brings you his extensive Sky Bet review, as we cover all that the bookmaker has to offer in 2023.

Introduction to Sky Bet

Sky Bet is one of the biggest and best betting sites in the UK and incredibly popular amongst online bettors. Their sportsbook proves to be excellent in a number of areas when compared to competitors such as bet365 and William Hill.

We’re here to take you through all that Sky Bet has to offer, from their sign up offer and their market selections to their existing customer offers and customer service, offering analysis on all that on offer with their sportsbook and how they compare to other bookmakers.

Sky Bet Sign Up Offer

Sky Bet’s sign up offer is truly one of the best out there in terms of the amount you’re able to claim combined with the qualifying stake needed.

Sky Bet are unique as well as they require a minimum stake of just 5p in order to claim your £30 in free bets, with many online bookmakers requiring far more than this in terms of a qualifying stake.

The £30 will be credited as three £10 bet credits. These free bets will never expire, allowing you to use them whenever you please.

Sky Bet Sports Markets

Sky Bet is the self-proclaimed ‘home of football betting’ in the UK, and thus it shouldn’t be surprising to hear that they provide an excellent array of football markets.

They offer a lot of markets within games where you can create fun and interesting bet builders. From the usual goals, over/unders and player shots on target markets, to some newer ones such as team offsides, tackles and fouls committed.

In these new player markets, however, Sky Bet sometimes aren't as strong as some other online sports betting sites.

These others offer individual odds on markets such as player tackles, fouls and passes, whereas Sky only does this by team. This is a small but important distinction and is something that may well be added in the future.

They cover a massive selection of leagues and competitions from across the footballing world, allowing you to bet on all the major European leagues, as well as the likes of the MLS, Brazilian Serie A and A League to name a few.

They offer markets on a huge range of sports and events aside from football as well, covering the likes of cricket and horse racing to esports, politics and TV.

Additionally, they also offer a vast array of markets for a number of US sports, ranging from American football, basketball and ice hockey to the UFC and baseball.

On every sport they offer markets for, they provide you with core information about upcoming events, including any special odds or prices they are offering including their boosts for those particular sports.

Sky Bet provides all of its users with an excellent variety of sports betting markets and selections across its app and website. All are easily accessible and oftentimes have boosts or promotions available on them.

Sky Bet’s odds are strong when compared to others in the UK, with their boosts ensuring you get the best possible odds on a variety of markets and football selections.

You will not be disappointed by what they have to offer and it's always worth checking in regards to the boosts they offer on any given day.

Sky Bet Promotions

Sky Bet offers a handful of strong promotions and offers for their existing customers, from football odds boosts and specials to free to play games and timely free bets.

2Up Early Payout Offer

Sky Bet will settle any bets placed on their ‘Full-time Result - Early Payout’ market as a winner should the team you’ve bet on to win go ahead by two goals at any point.

This can be used in accumulators and bet builders, and provides users with a great way of betting on football and get paid out early

Sky’s Super 6

This free to play game gives users the opportunity to correctly predict the scores in six pre-selected games of football, with a chance to win £250,000.

This is available to all customers using Sky Bet online and in app, and is a great and fun way to test your football knowledge and possibly be in with a chance of winning big.

If no one playing manages to successfully predict all six games the closest player will win £5000, with five points being awarded for the correct score and two for the correct result and these being added up after the fact.

Sky Bet Request-a-Bet

Sky Bet’s request-a-bet is a feature that not many other online sports betting sites offer to their users.

If you think of a bet you’d like to place that isn’t currently offered, you can request that this market become available by massaging them with what you want to bet on and they'll get back to you with the odds.

Be this a special in football or something else Sky will do their best to price it up for you and give you the best odds they can for that particular thing.

This marks a unique opportunity for many users playing with Sky Bet as it’s a promotion that not many other bookmakers have.

Sky Bet Free Bet Credits

Alongside all of Sky Bet’s excellent promotions and bonuses, they also sometimes offer timely free bets to their customers oftentimes centred around major sporting events.

These mostly take the form of free bet credits, with these coming in the form of either £1 or £5.

It's always worth checking with Sky Bet to see if they're offering a timely bonus for big sporting events that allow you to claim free bets.

All of these incredible bonuses can be claimed on their website or the Sky Bet app, so all users can take full advantage of them when and where they want to.

Sky Bet In Play Betting and Live Streaming

Sky Bet offers an excellent live streaming and in-play service that both new and old users can take advantage of.

They offer live streams for a huge range of football matches, giving you the chance to tune in and watch matches as they happen

They also offer live streaming on a huge range of other sports as well, thus you won’t be short of options when it comes to watching whatever sports catches your eye that day.

Sky Bet also has a dedicated in-play section on their website and app, allowing you to bet on a huge variety of games as they happen.

They offer a varied range of in-play markets that you can bet on, with the odds for these markets, as well as the markets themselves, changing as the game progresses.

These markets are updated almost instantly as different events take place during the game, with you then able to bet on these from there.

Sky Bet Desktop and App Interface

Sky Bet’s app is one of the best out there in terms of ease of use, navigation and its user-friendly design.

Their app and desktop site have dedicated tabs and menus that are visible and easily detectable, so you can find your way around very quickly.

This is considered crucial to user experience as users will want to be able to quickly and easily find their markets, make their selections and place their bets without fuss or difficulty.

Their homepage gives an excellent overview of the important events going on each day that you may want to bet on.

Their desktop site does suffer from slight overcrowding on the homepage, with this being particularly prevalent if not using the website in full-screen format.

This is certainly not a major issue with most users after familiarising themselves with the website, and will be able to navigate through it without any issues.

Sky Bet has a particularly effective app and a website that most users will find extremely easy to use.

This puts them in excellent company in the online sports betting scene, with them certainly being worth a go, as their app is particularly strong in comparison to competitors.

Sky Bet Security

Sky Bet is regulated by the UK Gambling Commission and operates under UK Law. This means they are obligated to conduct all their business openly and fairly, as they are heavily regulated within the UK.

This means they cannot act inappropriately or improperly use consumer information and data or else they will be subject to prosecution under the UK legal system. This means you can rest assured that Sky Bet will protect your information after signing up with them.

Sky Bet also employs a unique PIN system that users can activate on their accounts. A simple four-digit PIN can be required to access your account on their app or website, with this providing an extra layer of security for users.

Sky Bet is an extremely safe and reliable betting platform to use, protecting users' data and information is foremost in their minds and one can rest easy knowing this when they're playing with them.

Sky Bet Payment Options

Depositing and withdrawing funds with Sky Bet is quick, simple and easy, as they offer a wide variety of payment methods.

All of these are easily accessible from the deposit tab located in the top right corner of the screen, with the payment options offered by Sky Bet found below:

Method Fees? Minimum Deposit Processing Time Minimum Withdrawal Processing Time Debit Card None £5 Immediate £10 2-5 Working Days Pre-paid Cards None £10 Immediate £10 2-5 Working Days PayPal (Ewallets None £10 Immediate £10 2-5 Working Day Apple Pay None £5 Immediate £10 2-5 Working Days Fast Bank Transfer None £10 1-5 Working Days £10 2-5 Working Days

Sky Bet Customer Service

Operator Sky Bet Phone Number 0808 8020 133 Email support@skybet.com Live Chat? Yes Live Chat Hours 24/7

Both Sky Bet’s online betting site and app have dedicated help menus that are easily located from the homepage.

Here you will find an array of different tabs all dedicated to one section that users may be struggling with. These will have a series of FAQs that should hopefully be able to answer any questions you may have regarding their site

If you still can’t find the answers you're looking for you can always access their 24/7 live chat function, whereby you can ask questions to one of their customer service team.

You’re also able to contact Sky Bet via phone, with their contact number also located in their ‘contact us’ section on their help page.

Sky Bet is committed to providing an excellent level of customer service to its users, and as such you will always be able to find the help you need when required.

Sky Bet Review

Overall, Sky Bet have shown they’re one of the best online sports betting sites in the UK given they provide their users with a wide range of markets, offers, payment methods and customer service options.

An excellent breadth of markets and selections ensures there is something for everyone, whilst their range of great offers and bonuses rival those offered by their competitors.

Security of your details and other sensitive information is guaranteed by Sky Bet through many different commissions, companies and technologies, ensuring that your data is safe and secured by the UK Gambling Commission.

They bring a high level of customer service, as they offer dedicated sites, helplines and live chats to assist their users in far greater depth than other UK betting sites.

Some issues can be found with their inconvenient deposit to-withdrawal minimums, or some limitations in their football markets. These on the whole are not major issues at all and nothing that users need to worry about. All of these issues are overshadowed by their excellent user commitment in other areas.