Our football betting expert offers his Sheffield Wednesday vs Hull predictions and betting tips in the lead-up to their Championship clash today.

Struggling Wednesday are hoping to register a third home win in four, while promotion-chasing Hull will be pushing to secure a sixth away league success of the campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Hull Betting Tips

Tigers look set for a sixth triumph on their travels

Playoff hopefuls Hull have won on five of their 12 Championship road trips and they should have a little too much quality for the struggling Owls at Hillsborough.

Tigers manager Liam Rosenior has been delighted by the majority of his team’s performances, while acknowledging that costly errors need to be reduced.

Rosenior’s side have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five Championship away games and threw away a 2-1 advantage when losing 3-2 to Bristol City in their last fixture before the festive period.

However, Hull are scoring plenty of goals and their offensive prowess could be key to inflicting another massive blow to Wednesday survival chances.

Wednesday have shown improvement under rookie 34-year-old manager Danny Rohl and have given their long-suffering fans some cheer with December home wins over Blackburn (3-1) and QPR (2-1).

But they slipped to a 2-1 loss against out-of-sorts Cardiff in their last home fixture and may struggle to fare any better against Hull, who defeated them 4-2 at the MKM Stadium earlier in the campaign.

Positive mindsets can contribute to a high-scoring outcome

Wednesday have played a more attacking brand of football under Rohl and they are sure to take a bold approach into every remaining home game as they strive to pull off an unlikely survival bid.

Rohl’s men will be targeting maximum points on New Year’s Day, but they will be up against a Hull side with an equally positive mindset.

Neither club will be interested in playing for a point and they should serve up an entertaining game with plenty of goals.

Stage is set for a second half drama

Owls fans have witnessed plenty of late drama in recent weeks and that trend may continue against Hull with the majority of goals likely to arrive after half-time.

They celebrated injury-time goals in their successes over Blackburn (3-1) and QPR (2-1), but were on the receiving end when Akin Famewo’s 88th minute own goal condemned them to a 2-1 loss to Cardiff.

The second halves have generated more goals than the first in each of Wednesday’s last three home games, so it seems reasonable to wager on the same outcome against Hull at 21/20.

