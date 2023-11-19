Scotland vs Norway Predictions and Betting Tips: Scots can sign off with entertaining win

Our football betting expert offers his Scotland vs Norway predictions and betting tips, ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifier in Glasgow.

Scotland's form has dipped a little after their flying start to Euro 2024 qualifying and they will be keen to finish their Group A campaign with a victory over Norway at Hampden Park on Sunday.

The Scots have already secured automatic qualification for next summer's finals but a 2-0 defeat to Spain and a bruising 2-2 draw in Georgia mean they are likely to finish as runners-up behind La Roja.

Scotland vs Norway Betting Tips

Scotland to win & over 2.5 goals @ 3/1 with bet365

Scott McTominay to score at any time @ 5/2 with bet365

Norway to score in the first half @ 6/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Back hosts to extend winning streak at Hampden

Scotland won their first five matches in Euro 2024 qualifying Group A to put themselves on course for a top-two finish and that winning streak included a dramatic 2-1 success in Norway.

Trailing 1-0 in the 87th minute, the Scots turned the game around thanks to goals from Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean and backing Scotland to win and over 2.5 goals looks a good bet in Sunday's return fixture.

Scotland's defensive standards have slipped recently. They have conceded twice in each of their last two qualifiers against Spain and Georgia and lost 3-1 to England and 4-1 to France in autumn friendlies.

However, Steve Clarke's men have won their last six competitive matches at home, scoring at least twice in all six, while Norway are likely to be missing key attacking trio Erling Haaland, Martin Ødegaard and Alexander Sorloth.

Scotland vs Norway Tip 1: Scotland to win & over 2.5 goals @ 3/1 with bet365

Midfield man can add to impressive goal tally

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay was unimpressed with the behaviour of Georgia's players in Thursday's 2-2 draw, but he was able to extend his superb goalscoring form at international level.

McTominay's goal in Tbilisi took his tally in qualifying to seven and five of them, including a brace in March's famous win over Spain, have come at home.

He had four attempts at goal against Georgia and has also posed a consistent attacking threat at club level, scoring three times in his last five Premier League appearances for United.

McTominay forced Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson into a fine save in last month's derby defeat, before having an effort controversially disallowed for offside at Fulham the following weekend and he is worth a bet to find the net again.

Scotland vs Norway Tip 2: Scott McTominay to score at any time @ 5/2 with bet365

Depleted visitors could still make strong start

Norway's star striker Haaland has been struggling with an ankle problem, while Arsenal playmaker Odegaard is definitely sidelined, but their understudies could contribute to a lively start to Sunday's game.

Scotland's defence is depleted by injuries to full-backs Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney and Aaron Hickey and Norway have scored ten first-half goals in their last six internationals.

They also struck in the 15th minute of March's 1-1 draw away to Georgia and look a decent bet to score in the first half against Scotland, who have been trailing at half-time in three of their last four games.

Scotland vs Norway Tip 3: Norway to score in the first half @ 6/4 with bet365