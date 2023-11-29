Real Madrid vs Napoli Predictions and Betting Tips: 11/8 Tip in Champions League Clash

Our football betting experts offer his Real Madrid vs Napoli predictions and betting tips as the sides meet in Group C in the Champions League.

Group C is nearly all wrapped up in the Champions League as Real Madrid prepares to welcome Napoli to the Santiago Bernabeu, for of their 20:00 kick-off tonight.

Real Madrid vs Napoli Betting Tips

Real Madrid to Win & Over 2.5 Goals @11/8 with bet365

Over 4 Napoli Corners @1/1 with bet365

Toni Kroos 1.5+ Shots @11/10 with bet365

Real are looking to maintain their 100% record in the group as they sit in 1st place, clear from Napoli by five points.

Barring something unlikely Napoli look to be in relative safety, yet will need to secure some more points to fend off potential challengers Braga. Should they secure a shock win in this match, they could challenge for the top spot and snatch this from Real.

Madrid making this game look easy

The reverse fixture held in Napoli tested the resolve of Real, ending with them emerging with a 3-2 victory, yet the lead changed hands multiple times, and it wasn't comfortable.

They will be hoping for an easier time when playing at home, and should no doubt have their way, having won all bar one of their games here all season long so far.

Napoli have been impressive with their ability to get a result when on the road, not having lost one yet, however, this record is likely to come unstuck when facing the might of the Galacticos.

Both sides see the over 2.5 goals line hit regularly in their matches, Real seeing this in 69% of their home games, and Napoli seeing this in 71% of their away matches.

This goal line has also held true in every single game these two sides have played against each other in recent memory, these either ending with four or five goals scored.

Look for Madrid to earn a comfortable victory at home, maintaining their 100% record in the tournament, and with goals to boot.

Real Madrid vs Napoli Tip 1: Real Madrid to Win & Over 2.5 Goals @11/8 with bet365

Napoli can still threaten

Gil Azzurri can still make their presence felt, as they are in no way a bad side and can threaten the Real goal, as one core way of doing this may well be via the corner flag.

On the road, they haven't been too shabby when it comes to earning corners, managing to get five or more in 71% of their away games on the season so far.

This held true in their first away game in the tournament against Braga, where they earned ten corners, as well as in their last clash with Real, where they took nine.

Napoli may struggle to contend with the overwhelming midfield class of Real and as such turn to other methods of posing a threat, with the corner flag being a major option.

Real Madrid vs Napoli Tip 2: Over 4 Napoli Corners @1/1 with bet365

Toni is still a threat

Toni Kroos has been a mainstay of Real Madrid for nearly a decade now, and shows no signs of slowing down, as the 33-year-old German international, has started 8 of their 14 matches, including two of their three most recent Champions League games.

He has been averaging 2.4 shots per game, comfortably covering the 1.5+ line, and as one of their premier free-kick takers, could well find his way into more in this match.

These shots can miss, be saved, hit the woodwork or even sail into the back of the net, they simply have to be attempted, and should he not start, this leg will be void with bet365.

Kroos can shoot from anywhere and should find ample opportunity to do so, be this from a dead ball or open play situation.

Real Madrid vs Napoli Tip 3: Toni Kroos 1.5+ Shots @11/10 with bet365