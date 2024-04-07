Rangers vs Celtic Predictions and Betting Tips: Cards not a given with ref in focus in huge title clash

Our football betting expert offers his Rangers vs Celtic predictions and betting tips ahead of their huge Scottish Premiership clash this Sunday.

Old Firm derbies are always tasty affairs and there is extra spice to the third clash of the season between Rangers and Celtic, with just one point separating the two at the top of the table.

Rangers vs Celtic Betting Tips

Over 3.5 goals @ 13/8 with bet365

Under 6.5 cards @ 11/10 with bet365

Under 11 corners @ 6/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The Gers are looking to avoid an unwanted hat-trick this season while the Bhoys will be desperate for a third straight win over their fiercest foes, so as to keep their title destiny in their own hands.

High-stakes derby could actually open up

The Gers were seven points behind the Bhoys, when Philippe Clement replaced Michael Beale as manager in October, and have lost to their arch-rivals twice this year, but they should go straight on the front foot in an attempt to go to the top of the table.

They have won 10 of their 11 league games since being defeated at Parkhead in December and plenty of statistics point towards goals in Sunday’s crunch encounter.

All but one of Rangers’ last 12 league games have featured at least three goals, while Celtic have scored at least twice in 10 of their last 14 on the road.

The Bhoys have netted in six of their last eight visits to Ibrox and with six of the last eight derbies featuring at least three goals, take a chance that this one can produce four or more.

Beaton may try to keep a lid on things

December’s clash at Parkhead produced 10 yellow cards and a red for Rangers’ German defender Leon Balogun, but that cardfest has gone against the trend in recent Old Firm games.

The match is always regarded as one of the feistiest in football, but it could pay to go under 6.5 cards in Sunday’s match despite the high stakes.

That line had been eclipsed in just one of the previous nine meetings and with extra attention set to be paid to referee John Beaton after Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers was banned for criticising his recent performance in their 2-0 defeat at Hearts, the official may be tempted to try to keep a lid on things.

Corners may be in short supply

It is understandable that Celtic and Rangers dominate the Scottish Premiership corner statistics, but the number of flag-kicks in the big clash may stay under 11.

Celtic have earned a whopping 9.45 per game this season, averaging 8.56 on their travels and the Gers have posted an average of 8.63 at Ibrox.

However, this is not a normal Scottish league fixture and neither team can be expected to dominate in a typical manner. There have been more than 10 corners in just one of the last 10 league Old Firm games.

