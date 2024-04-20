QPR vs Preston Predictions and Betting Tips: R’s can take big step towards survival

Our football betting expert offers his QPR vs Preston predictions and betting tips ahead of their Championship clash on Saturday at 17:15.

Queens Park Rangers find themselves in the midst of a battle to avoid the drop but they have a good opportunity to extend their lead over the bottom three when they host Preston North End in the Championship on Saturday evening.

QPR vs Preston Betting Tips

QPR to win to nil @ 2/1 with bet365

Steve Cook to score at any time @ 10/1 with bet365

Half-time/full-time - Draw/QPR @ 15/4 with bet365

R’s can edge cagey affair

With neither side in scintillating form heading into Saturday’s game in the capital, a cagey affair may well be on the cards at Loftus Road.

After back-to-back wins against Birmingham City and Swansea City, the R’s have slumped to defeats to Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City, along with a draw against Plymouth Argyle.

Manager Marti Cifuentes will know how significant three points could be on Saturday, with so many teams battling to avoid joining Rotherham United in League One next term.

Rangers earned a 2-0 win over Preston at Deepdale earlier this season and the hosts to win to nil again this weekend looks to be good value at 2/1.

The Lilywhites have failed to score in four of their last five Championship games and that trend suggests they will draw a blank again in a defeat to the Hoops on Saturday.

QPR vs Preston Tip 1: QPR to win to nil @ 2/1 with bet365

Cook can rustle up another big goal

While Rangers’ strikers have remarkably failed to score in their last eight games in the Championship, the Hoops have been having to look for goals from elsewhere.

Experienced defender Steve Cook popped up with two massive goals in back-to-back games against Birmingham and Swansea recently to give QPR’s hopes of avoiding relegation a significant lift.

Given Preston’s own shortcomings in the final third, a scrappy goal might be all it takes to win this one and Cook has shown in recent weeks he can deliver when it matters most.

QPR vs Preston Tip 2: Steve Cook to score at any time @ 10/1 with bet365

Don’t expect first half flurry

With so much riding on the game for QPR and with both of these clubs struggling for goals, it would be no surprise to see this match scoreless at the break as a cagey affair unfolds in the capital.

In the last three meetings between these sides, no goals have been scored in the first half.

Expect the trend to continue this weekend and, with QPR backed to win this game, there’s good value to be had looking at Draw/QPR in the half-time/full-time market.

QPR vs Preston Tip 3: Half-time/full-time - Draw/QPR @ 15/4 with bet365