PSG vs Newcastle Predictions and Betting Tips: 10/3 Booking tipped in Champions League Clash.

Our football betting expert offers his PSG vs Newcastle predictions and betting tips ahead of their huge Champions League clash this Tuesday.

Group F is the Champions League’s most competitive section and although Newcastle are bottom, they can still qualify for the knockout stages with just two games to go.

For that to happen, they need to win in the French capital against Paris Saint-Germain, whom they recorded their only win in their opening four group games.

PSG vs Newcastle Betting Tips

PSG to win & over 2.5 goals @ 13/10 with bet365

Ousmane Dembele to score or assist @ 10/11 with bet365

Lewis Hall to be booked @ 10/3 with bet365

However, PSG have to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat in Milan so should be on the ball themselves, especially as they have won seven of their eight games, since losing at St James’ Park last month.

French champions will take some stopping

A 4-1 victory over the French champions has been the highlight of Newcastle’s return to Europe’s top table, but they have given themselves a tough task to get out of the group and things could be about to get worse.

Two defeats to Borussia Dortmund have left the Magpies at the bottom of Group F and a succession of injuries have not helped Eddie Howe’s cause one bit.

PSG still have work to do themselves after they lost their last Champions League game in Milan, but that is the only one of their last eight matches in which they have not come out on top.

They hit the woodwork twice at the San Siro that night too and as they have scored at least three times in seven of their last eight games, we can expect a home victory and a few goals in the French capital.

PSG vs Newcastle Tip 1: PSG to win & over 2.5 goals @ 13/10 with bet365

Dembele could make a big impression

While it is almost inevitable that most of the focus will be on Kylian Mbappe on Tuesday night, there is a strong possibility that Ousmane Dembele could have a notable role to play in the PSG attack.

He has contributed four assists in his nine starts in Ligue 1 this season and was on target in their 5-2 win over Monaco on Friday.

The former Barcelona star has averaged three shots per Champions League appearance this season, so he could be some good value to either score a goal or provide an assist.

PSG vs Newcastle Tip 2: Ousmane Dembele to score or assist @ 10/11 with bet365

Hall could struggle on a big night

Newcastle have had a host of injury issues to deal with lately and it looks like teenager Lewis Hall may have to be thrown into action again at left-back.

That means he could be in for a difficult evening against Dembele and it is worth noting that he was handed an early booking when he made his debut in the competition against Dortmund at the beginning of the month.

His lack of experience could be exposed once more and he is a big price to go into the book again.

PSG vs Newcastle Tip 3: Lewis Hall to be booked @ 10/3 with bet365