Porto vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips: Gunners can land 13/8 glory

Our football betting expert offers his Porto vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips for their Champions League round-of-16 first leg clash.

Group H runners-up Porto have a dreadful record against Premier League sides - they have been eliminated in seven of their eight Champions League knockout ties against English opposition.

And Arsenal head for Portugal on the back of a pair of stunning away wins in which they have chalked up 11 goals.

Porto vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Free-scoring Gunners to take Porto apart

Arsenal couldn’t be in better form as they prepare for their Champions League resumption and that confidence should manifest itself in a win at the Estadio do Dragao.

As well as the win, expect Mikel Arteta’s Premier League title contenders to chalk up their share of goals as well and essentially put the tie to bed before the return leg at the Emirates.

Porto are clearly going to be a step up in class from either West Ham or Burnley, the two teams the Gunners have battered 6-0 and 5-0 respectively in their past two away games.

But they are on a five-game winning streak at the moment, scoring goals at will, and there is little about Porto which should get them perturbed.

The Portuguese powers are Champions League mainstays, but they are already a remote third in the Primeira Liga, a division which one of only three teams ever usually wins.

Porto’s six group-stage games produced 23 goals, Arsenal’s six produced 20, so expect fireworks. And an away win.

Arteta’s aces to land usual early blow

No team scored more first-half goals in the group stage than Arsenal, and there should be a goal in the first 30 minutes in Porto.

The nature of the knockout rounds suggest more caution but there is nothing in the Arsenal make-up that backs that up.

Twelve of the 16 goals they notched up during their Group B campaign in the autumn were scored in the first half, with eight of those 12 coming in the first 30 minutes.

Porto can help corner tidy profit

Porto, of course, aren’t here to make up the numbers and will have to carry a threat and they can ill afford to return to London on the back of losing the home leg.

They have a decent attacking front line themselves with Galeno, Pepe Aquino and Francisco Conceicao playing off top scorer Evanilson.

And we know this is a team who win corners - they average 7.7 a match in the Portuguese top-flight, and 9.1 at home.

They average 3.9 in the group stage of the Champions league and should be able to win at least four against the Gunners.

