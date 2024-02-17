Plymouth vs Leeds Predictions and Betting Tips: Leeds can march back north with the spoils

Our football betting expert offers his Plymouth vs Leeds predictions and betting tips ahead of their Championship clash on Saturday lunchtime (12:30).

Plymouth and Leeds meet for the fourth time this season at Home Park this weekend, as their clashes to this point have been anything but cordial.

Plymouth vs Leeds Betting Tips

Leeds United to win & both teams to score @ 2/1 with bet365

Over 3.5 total goals @ 11/10 with bet365

Crysensio Summerville anytime goalscorer @ 6/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Leeds were 2-1 victors in the pair's Championship meeting at Elland Road in November, before the two sides were drawn against each other in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

A 1-1 draw in West Yorkshire saw the sides reconvene for a replay at a wet and windy Home Park, where Leeds ran out 4-1 winners after extra-time.

Leeds finding their rhythm

Leeds appear to be hitting their stride at a crucial stage of the season as they chase down automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The Yorkshire outfit stuttered over the festive period but they have responded in some style by winning their first seven league games of 2024.

Daniel Farke's men have conceded just once in that run of success in the second tier but hosts Plymouth know they can breach United's backline.

Both teams have scored in each of this season's three meetings between Leeds and Plymouth and it would be no surprise to see that trend continue at Home Park this weekend.

The Whites have been well on top in all three previous clashes before letting Argyle back into the game, and in the likes of Morgan Whittaker and Ryan Hardie the Pilgrims have players who can cause Leeds problems.

Even if Plymouth do get on the scoresheet, Leeds have such an array of talent in forward positions that they should take all three points back home to Yorkshire.

Plymouth vs Leeds Tip 1: Leeds to win & both teams to score @2/1 with bet365

No shortage of goals at Home Park

Given the attacking stars on show, another high-scoring affair can be expected at Home Park.

It was 1-1 after 90 minutes of the two sides' recent FA Cup fourth-round replay earlier, but Leeds brought their big guns off the bench to storm to victory in extra-time.

Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter both got on the scoresheet before an own goal from Hardie made certain of Leeds's place in the fifth round, where they will meet Chelsea.

Plymouth’s last five home games in the Championship have all featured at least four goals, so a bet on over 3.5 looks a logical approach on Saturday.

Plymouth vs Leeds tip 2: Over 3.5 goals @11/10 with bet365

Summerville expected to shine

One of Daniel Farke’s biggest achievements since becoming Leeds manager has been turning Summerville into a consistent goalscorer.

The Dutchman struggled at times in the Premier League last term but he has made great strides under Farke's guidance and has bagged 15 Championship goals.

Having scored on his last visit to Home Park a couple of weeks ago, the 22-year-old is worth considering in the anytime goalscorer market at 6/4.

Plymouth vs Leeds Tip 3: Crysencio Summerville anytime goalscorer @6/4 with bet365