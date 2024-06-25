Manchester City are currently favourites to beat their rivals to the signing of Pedro Neto, with our expert fully behind this potential summer move.

Neto has been touted with a move away from Wolves for some time now, with the Portuguese international often being one of their most impressive and consistent players during this time at Molineux.

A move for the former Lazio and Braga man, who Wolves value at £60m according to reports, this summer looks likely according to the bookies with Man City the current favourites, a move our expert is very much on board with.

Pedro Neto Transfer Odds

Pedro Next Next Club Odds Man City 11/4 Arsenal 4/1 Spurs 6/1 Newcastle 6/1 Liverpool 7/1 Man United 8/1

Left Wingers Wanted

It’s fair to say that one of the weaker areas in Man City’s current squad is left wing, with the club only really having Jack Grealish as their current out-and-out option on that side of attack.

They’re spoilt for options all over the pitch, including in central midfield, centre back and right wing, however City’s options flounder in comparison when it comes to left wing.

This is where Pedro Neto comes in, with the Portuguese international’s favoured positions being on the left of a front three, a role he’s played numerous times for Wolves over the years.

Grealish Getting Benched

Jack Grealish hasn’t exactly set the world alight since singing for City from Aston Villa a few years ago, with the England international managing just 32 goals and assists in 125 games for Guardiola’s side since then.

His 2023/24 campaign was on to forget, with Grealish making just 20 appearances in the PL, clocking up just four goals and assists in the process.

This only increased to six goals and assists in 36 games across all competitions, with injuries and this poor form keeping him out of the team on more than one occasion.

Neto would be able to take over at LW from Grealish fairly easily if he were to move should he perform to the same standard he managed at Wolves, news that wouldn’t be good fo the Englishman’s future at the Etihad.

Pedro Poses a Threat

One of the more impressive parts of Neto’s game is the consistent output he’s managed since joining Wolves in 2019.

On average, the 24-year-old has averaged a goal or assist every 207 minutes in the PL since joining Wolves in 2019.

This may not sound too impressive, however it looks slightly better when you realise Wolves have only scored more than 38 goals twice since being promoted in 2019.

They’re not exactly the most attacking team, with Wolves often siding with defence over attack these last few years, something that would’ve contributed to Neto’s seemingly low goal and assist numbers.

Joining a team like City will allow Neto to flourish and show exactly what he’s all about, something we’ve not really been able to see during his time at Molineux.