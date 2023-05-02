Parimatch Review: Complete Bookmaker Guide 2023

Our betting expert offers his extensive Parimatch review as we cover all that their sportsbook has to offer in 2023.

Introduction to Parimatch

Parimatch are an up-and-coming online bookmaker, however despite being relatively new to the online sports betting industry, they’re still considered by some to be one of the UK’s best betting sites.

Both the Parimatch app and website provide users with a great option for players and their sports betting and are setting themselves apart from many other online bookies like bet365 and Sky Bet.

Our betting expert is here to take you through all Parimatch has to offer, offering analysis on exactly why they’re a very strong bookmaker to bet with in 2023.

Parimatch Sign Up Offer

Get your Parimatch bonus code

The Parimatch sign up offer lets all new customers claim £10 in free bets off of just a £10 stake without the need for a promo code.

All you need to do is register for a Parimatch account, deposit £10 on their website or app, and place a £10 qualifying bet on any sports market with odds higher than 1/1 (2.0).

Once this qualifying bet is settled you will be credited with £10 in free bets, in the form of one £10 free bet tokens. This means you will get to place this £10 free bet tokens on any sports markets you want, with this expiring after seven days.

Parimatch’s welcome bonus is a great deal for any player, giving a normal free bet bonus amount off of an average initial stake, with the minimum odds requirement also strong.

In addition, given you can claim the offer without the need for a promo code, this allows all new users to claim the offer easily and not accidentally miss out on this great sign up offer.

Parimatch Sports Markets

Parimatch plays host to a wide and varied selection of sports betting markets, as well as some incredible football selections, offering odds on matches from across the globe

Parimatch’s football markets provide users with access to a rich vein of leagues, competitions and matches worldwide.

From six leagues in England, including the WSL and National League, to other top-flight European leagues, as well as leagues in the likes of Asia and South American.

Football fans will always be able to find the match they want to play on via their dedicated football section.

These have a key applied to them also with three little icons usually appearing on the games. These show what matches offer ‘Bet Boosts’, ‘Pre-built Bet Builder’ and ‘Corner’ markets.

Each of these can provide great value to any player, as oftentimes these give users great options to bet on the game, with the odds also being favourable.

These will often be the best ‘Bet Boosts’ and ‘Bet Builder’ offers they have in-store, and even some special cross-game and accumulator boosts, giving enhanced markets and unique selections with odds guaranteed to take your fancy.

Parimatch also provides their players with an incredible range of selections for in game betting.

They offer the usual markets such as goals, over/unders and shots, to the newer 90-minute player and team stat markets like passes, tackles, fouls and more.

This is unique among bookmakers, with very few offering such a wide selection of 90-minute markets for bettors to stake their money on.

Beyond this, Parimatch also offers a strong selection of markets covering other sports, as well as different ways to play.

They’ve a dedicated A-Z menu displaying all they have a sports market on offer, with this including the likes of tennis and golf to horse racing and greyhounds.

They also provide markets on many US sports such as American football, baseball, basketball, as well as many more.

Their horse racing markets provide users with a great deal of information and value, covering a great deal of races and markets from across the world.

Alongside these, they also have a strong range of ‘Bet Boosts’ for horse racing offered every day as well.

They allow you to bet on singles to doubles, as well as offering some cross event specials, all of which provides players with some great odds and value that may not be seen with other bookmakers.

They sadly however do not provide the extra places or guaranteed odds additions that some other online sportsbooks have.

Parimatch’s Offers for Existing Customers

A Parimatch account provides both new and existing customers with a few great offers including some timely free bets and accumulator bonuses.

Accumulator Bonus

Parimatch allows all users the chance to boost their odds on English football accumulators, with you just needing to opt-in and bet to claim a boost of up to 40%.

After opting in, you then have to place a 5+ leg pre-match accumulator consisting of English League matches, with this needing to have odds of 2/1 (3.0) or above.

The number of legs dictates the boost you can receive, with five legs giving you a 5% boost, whilst including ten legs allows you to claim a 40% boost.

Parimatch In-Play and Live Streaming

Parimatch provides its users with a great selection of in-play betting options that are easy and simple to find.

All of Parimatch's in-play markets are prominently displayed on their homepage, so players can quickly access the live markets they wish to bet on.

They also update the market and odds offered for these games instantly during the match itself.

They’ve easy-to-find and centralised menus that are dedicated to the in-play markets, covering the likes of esports and golf to football and cricket.

If the event is live, Parimatch can help you play on this quickly and easily with the most up-to-date live odds.

They also have excellent live streaming capabilities which are offered for some sports, but sadly, not all.

Parimatch allows players to live stream some more of the niche sports out there that not many other bookmakers offer, such as table tennis, esports and American sports.

Sadly, they do not offer streaming for the likes of horse racing, greyhounds and football, but they do provide live updates that allow users to stay informed.

Parimatch has a great selection of in-play betting options for users, and when you couple with their live streaming abilities, they end up boasting a great live sports betting experience.

Parimatch Desktop and App Interface

The Parimatch app and betting site provide users with two great options to play on, with both being easy and quick to use with dedicated tabs and very quick speed of navigation.

Given this, users are never too far away from the markets and selections they want to bet on, with you able to access them in seconds.

Their homepage provides an excellent overview of the biggest sporting events of the day, alongside the in-play events currently going on.

In-depth markets, which are a mere tap away, are also offered, with the important odds presented clearly.

Both their site and app possess an A-Z section of the sports they offer markets on, as well as an offers section, which allow players to find exactly what they are looking for, as well as highlighting any pertinent offers or bonuses they can claim.

Parimatch Security

Parimatch is regulated by the UK Gambling Commission and is required to operate fairly and openly under this. This means they have to legally protect you and your information under UK Law.

Your personal information and sensitive banking serials will be protected with Parimatch by their affiliation with an SSL encryption software that encrypts your data from prying eyes and outside persons.

Parimatch proves to be an extremely safe and secure bookmaker and is committed to protecting your data and personal information.

Parimatch Payment Methods

Parimatch allows all users to easily manage their funds with both their app and online site providing a dedicated banking section located under their profile tab.

It must be said that they don’t offer the widest range of payment options out there, however, it does offer one of the fastest withdrawal speeds with 2 hours for select options.

All of their available payment methods are listed below:

Method Fees? Minimum Deposit Processing Time Minimum Withdrawal Processing Time Debit Card None £5 Immediate £5 2 Hours Credit Card None £5 Immediate £5 3-5 Working Days PayPal None £10 Immediate £5 1-3 Working Days Apple Pay None £5 Immediate £5 1-3 Working Days

Parimatch Customer Service

Operator Parimatch Phone Number N/A Email help@parimatch.co.uk Live Chat? Yes Live Chat Hours 24/7

Parimatch commits to providing excellent levels of customer support, with both their app and website having dedicated ‘help’, ‘live chat’ and ‘contact us’ sections.

These all contain menus and tabs that provide FAQs and articles that may provide the help users need to answer any questions or queries you may have.

If help is still required, you can email them or contact them using the 24/7 live chat option, alongside being able to message them on Twitter or Facebook.

Sadly they do not however provide a phone line for people to use as a point of contact and access help, however they are reportedly hoping to provide this in the future.

Parimatch Review

The Parimatch app and website proves to be an excellent option to use for anyone looking to try out a new and impressive bookmaker in 2023.

Their sign up offer and new and existing customer bonuses provide users with excellent value in free bets and odds boosts that rival many competitors.

Alongside this, their football and sports markets that are offered prove to be second-to-none.

Their bet boosts and enhanced odds are excellent and are certainly worth users keeping an eye out for, especially when placing a bet builder.

Their in-play betting options also are great, with a wide and varied selection of live sports betting markets offered every day.

Their app and desktop site also perform admirably and can be relied upon for speed and ease of play, with these proving to be easy and simple-to-use.

Parimatch struggles in some areas, such as their limited live streaming options, but the ones they do provide are impressive, whilst they also miss some of the key horse racing features.

This is overshadowed by their exemplary selection of football markets, which singles them out as one of the best football betting sites out there, as well as offers that can provide great values for all online betting players.