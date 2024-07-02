Undiscovered market offering huge value ahead of Euro 2024 quarter-finals

Own goals have been more prevalent than ever at Euro 2024, with one market offering huge value ahead of the quarter-finals.

There have been nine own goals at Euro 2024 so far, with this being just two less than the previous record for own goals at a single tournament, which currently stands at 11 from Euro 2020.

More than half of these have come when the scores of their respective games are tied at 0-0, a trend that’s caught the eye of our expert, who’s found a rather unknown market that’s provided some serious value so far.

First Goal Method - Own Goal - Euro 2024

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Match First Goal Method - Own Goal Odds Netherlands vs Romania 28/1 Austria vs Turkey 28/1 Spain vs Germany 28/1 France vs Portugal 28/1 England vs Switzerland 28/1

Own Goals a Given

Euro 2024 is just two goals away from matching the most amount of own goals ever seen at a single European Championship, with the odds for this on average being about 12/1 per game.

This in itself would provide some great value, with nine of the 93 goals scored so far coming via OG’s.

If you’d have bet £10 on an own goal to be scored at odds of 12/1 on every game, you’d have staked £420 up until this point, however you’d have returns of £1080, meaning you’d be up £660.

OG’s Coming as the Openers

The ‘own goal to be scored’ market offers good value, however the one market offering the best value at Euro 2024 is the ‘First Goal Method - Own Goal market’.

Of the nine own goals scored up until this point, five of them have been the first goal of the game, with the odds for this almost always being 28/1 when using bet365.

This means that a £10 bet on every game to have the score opened in the form of an own goal would require you to stake £420.

The returns of these bets would then be £1400, thus punters would be £980 up by following this method of betting, one that’s returning excellent value through the first 42 games of the tournament.