Notts County vs Mansfield Predictions and Betting Tips: Clough's class act can take derby spoils

Notts County have made a flying start after promotion back to the Football League and go into their showdown with neighbours Mansfield at the top of the table.

Mansfield, desperate to win promotion after over ten years in League Two, boast the only unbeaten record in the section and will provide a test for the leaders.

Take Stags' defence to defuse County marksmen

One of the finest attacks in League Two versus the meanest defence in the section makes for a fascinating encounter at Meadow Lane.

The international break offers the bottom two divisions the chance to shine this weekend and it's no wonder Sky Sports have chosen this fixture for live Saturday lunchtime coverage.

Free-scoring County have stormed to the top of the table with 27 goals scored – only Crewe have managed more.

But the frugal Stags have kept five clean sheets in their last seven League Two outings and have shipped a mere goals in 12 matches, by far the best defensive record.

It's first versus fifth, a brilliant contrast and one which Nigel Clough's disciplined visitors can dictate. They are not a bad price over 90 minutes but are well worth supporting in the draw no bet market at 6/5.

Mansfield have made it clear they need to be wary of County's free-scoring strikeforce of Macaulay Langstaff and David McGoldrick, two men with 14 goals between them this season. And Luke Williams' side are relentlessly positive.

But Mansfield are well drilled and when they start taking their chances they will be in the title-winning conversation, if they aren't already. No team in League Two creates more chances than Mansfield – 18.1 shots per game, over six more than County – and when they improve their accuracy, given how strong they are at their back, they could be unstoppable.

Mansfield hotshot can upstage County's star duo

Mansfield keeper Christy Pym made it crystal clear this week that he expects to be a busy boy at Meadow Lane.

County's famed front two of Langstaff and McGoldrick are enjoying a fine start to the season and represent a threat to any defence – even one as good as Mansfield's.

Those two sit atop the first scorer betting lists though it's another name, Davis Keillor-Dunn, who looks valuable at 6/1 to score first and at 7/4 to score at any time.

Only two players in the bottom tier – Langstaff and Wimbledon's James Tilley – have fired off more shots per game this season than Keillor-Dunn, who has scored eight goals in 12 outings.

Visitors can dampen down any late fireworks

Notts County's matches are averaging four goals a time this season, Mansfield's barely more than two.

Something's got to give and given Mansfield's shot count this season – the best in the league – you would probably err on more goals than less. That's certainly the view taken by the layers.

But what we do know about Mansfield is that they are very good at seeing out games. In their 12 matches there have been just four goals scored in the final 11 minutes – all of which have gone to Clough's team.

If any side can snuff out late drama it's them so the 5/6 about there being no goals from the 79th minute onwards makes sense.

