Nottingham Forest v Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips: 3/1 goalscorer tipped in Premier League Showdown

Our betting expert brings you his Forest vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips, with a result, bookings and even a Nottingham goalscorer tipped

Saturday evening’s 17:30 clash between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal at the City Ground could have a huge bearing on how both ends of the Premier League finish once the season is over, on Sky.

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal predictions

Arsenal to win and both teams to score @ 2/1 with bet365

Taiwo Awoniyi anytime goalscorer @ 3/1 with bet365

Over 2.5 Nottingham Forest cards @ 6/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change

Learn more about the bet365 Bonus Code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Nothing short of a win for Arsenal will do if they want to maintain their very slim title hopes, lest they confirm Manchester City as champions for a third straight season. Meanwhile, a victory for Nottingham Forest would move them on to 37 points and could secure their top-flight status, depending on results elsewhere this weekend.

There’s a lot on the line on the banks of the Trent, but don’t expect that to stop two of the league’s more entertaining sides from putting on a show.

Gunners to make City wait

Arsenal’s title hopes were effectively ended by last week’s 3-0 home loss to Brighton, and even if they do win on Saturday, City can still be crowned champions the following day with a win against Chelsea.

Having been eight points clear of City in January, it’s been a disappointing end to the campaign for Mikel Arteta’s men, who eventually surrendered their advantage to the Citizens', failing to win five of their last seven games.

Yet, playing without the pressure of a title race may help Arsenal finish the season strongly, particularly away from home, where they’ve been brilliant all year.

The Gunners have the best away record in the division, collecting more wins (12), scoring more goals (35) and keeping more clean sheets (10) than anyone else.

They are odds-on to get back to winning ways in Nottingham, despite Forest being in desperation mode, having won their last two at the City Ground and boasting a respectable home record.

Forest do have some glaring issues, though, number one being a lengthy injury list with up to ten players potentially missing for this game. The other is a leaky defence that’s allowed 11 goals in the last five games.

The Tricky Trees are unlikely to keep out Arsenal’s excellent attack - albeit the Gunners won’t have the injured Gabriel Martinelli - and the north London side should outscore their hosts.

Forest have netted seven in their last two home games, and with both teams to score landing in five straight Forest games, adding that to an Arsenal win bumps up the price nicely.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Tip 1: Arsenal to win and both teams to score @ 2/1 with bet365

Awoniyi can find his mark

One of the reasons for an improvement in Forest’s attacking output has been the form of Taiwo Awoniyi, who has netted a brace in each of his last two games to take his season tally to eight.

The Nigerian has struggled for fitness for much of the season but finally looks fit and has led the line well for Forest in recent weeks.

With Brennan Johnson and Morgan Gibbs-White providing him with excellent service, Awoniyi is worth chancing to breach Arsenal’s defence, having scored five in his last seven home starts.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Tip 2: Taiwo Awoniyi anytime goalscorer @ 3/1 with bet365

Forest may struggle to keep emotions in check

It’s not unusual for emotions to be running high on a Saturday evening in Nottingham, and given the high-stakes nature of this game, keeping everyone in check won’t be easy for referee Antony Taylor.

Only one other official has handed out more cards in the Premier League this season than Taylor, and he’s taking charge of a Forest side that’s collected the joint-highest number of yellow cards (79) in the top flight this season.

Only Leeds have given away more fouls at home on average this season, and given Forest’s anticipated desperation to seal survival this weekend, there’s a chance they could collect three or more cards.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Tip 3: Over 2.5 Nottingham Forest cards @ 6/5 with bet365