Newcastle v Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips: With Newcastle tipped to come out on top

Find out why our Newcastle vs Arsenal predictions have The Magpies coming out on top against an previously indomitable Arsenal side

A run of eight wins from nine matches has left Newcastle within touching distance of Champions League qualification and they could further enhance their top-four claims at the expense of Arsenal’s title ambitions on Sunday.

Newcastle v Arsenal Tips:

Newcastle to win & over 2.5 goals @ 12/5 with bet365

Joe Willock over 1.5 shots @ 10/11 with bet365

Jakub Kiwior to be booked @ 9/2 with bet365

The Magpies enter the weekend in third, six points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool having played a game less and steaming towards the finish line at pace after a run of three straight wins, in which they scored a combined 13 goals.

Eddie Howe’s men pose a huge threat to Arsenal and their fading championship aspirations. With the Gunners potentially kicking off at St James’ Park four points behind Manchester City if they beat Leeds on Saturday.

Only a win will do for the north London side if they are to stay on City’s coattails and Mikel Arteta’s men head to Tyneside following a confidence-boasting 3-1 victory over Chelsea in midweek.

Arsenal face title nadir

Arsenal may have already blown their chances at a first Premier League title in 19 years with a recent run of one win in five, with bet365 now making them 10/1 shots to overhaul leaders Man City.

Those odds are likely to balloon after the full-time whistle goes on Sunday at St James’ Park, which holds some unhappy memories for many of the current Arsenal squad.

The Gunners saw their top four ambitions ended by Newcastle last season and Eddie Howe’s side have only improved since, as playing at St James' Park has become increasingly difficult.

The energetic and relentless Magpies have tended to overwhelm visitors to Tyneside with Liverpool the only away team to leave the north east with three points this season.

They enter this game in excellent form, particularly up front with Callum Wilson scoring eight times in April, while Alexander Isak will be keen to show Arsenal what they missed out on, having previously been linked with the Gunners.

Newcastle have scored two or more in each of their last eight wins and could expose an Arsenal defence missing first-choice centre-back William Saliba and, potentially, also Gabriel.

With Arsenal needing to be positive and go for the win, the potential for goals is high and over 2.5 goals could click for the 11th league game in a row for the Gunners, albeit in a losing effort.

Newcastle vs Arsenal Tip 1: Newcastle to win and 2.5+ goals @ 12/5 with bet365

Willock wants to stick it to former club

Newcastle were delighted when Arsenal agreed to sell Joe Willock in the summer of 2021 after a successful loan spell and the 23-year-old has continued to thrive in the north-east.

Willock’s form in recent weeks has been particularly impressive with the attacking midfielder registering five goals involvements (one goal, four assists) in his last nine appearances.

The former Gunner has netted only three goals this season, but that hasn’t been for the want of trying with Willock averaging 1.7 shots per game, ranking him amongst the top 40 players in the Premier League for shots per game.

That average goes up to 2.4 shots per game when Newcastle are at home, while Willock has only failed to fire off fewer than three shots once in his last six appearances at St James’ Park.

Newcastle vs Arsenal Tip 2: Joe Willock over 1.5 shots @ 10/11 with bet365

Kiwior may crack in face of Newcastle onslaught

January signing Jakub Kiwior made his first Premier League start for Arsenal in Tuesday’s win over Chelsea and acquitted himself well at centre-back alongside Gabriel.

However, the news Gabriel could miss this game through injury may force Mikel Arteta to play Kiwior. Either Rob Holding or Ben White may play in a makeshift pairing at a raucous St James’ Park to face an in-form Newcastle frontline.

That’s a lot to put on the 23-year-old, who didn’t pick up too many yellow cards playing for Spezia in Serie A but has the potential to struggle in a white-hot atmosphere.

Newcastle vs Arsenal Tip 3: Jakub Kiwior to be booked @ 9/2 with bet365