Newcastle Odds 2023/24: Premier League Title, Top Four Finish, Champions League Winner and More

Newcastle Premier League Winner Odds - @ 16/1 with William Hill

Newcastle shocked the league last year with a fourth placed finish, and in doing so, announced themselves as one of the best sides in the Premier League.

Their Saudi owners had provided the club with funds to go out and get some of the best talent around Europe, and this, coupled with some superb scouting and management by Eddie Howe, culminated in their best finish in over 20 years.

The odds of them being able to kick on and claim the title, while valuable, are remote at 16/1.

It would be difficult to see them unseating Manchester City as the league champions, let alone also beating the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea to the crown.

Despite this being Newcastle's best chance to lay claim to England's biggest footballing achievement in decades, it’s difficult to see past their impressive competitors.

Newcastle Champions League Winner Odds - @ 25/1 with William Hill

Newcastle have made the Champions League for the first time in over 20 years time and will no doubt wish to announce their return to this competition with a bang.

However the likelihood of them going all the way is small, despite English sides performing well in the tournament in the past.

Their chances will be aided by the fact that they are unlikely to be able to challenge for the League title this year. This would then allow them to put all their eggs in one basket and focus on the Champions League.

The last side that did something similar was Chelsea back in 2021, where they focused their efforts on this tournament and came away with resounding success.

The 25/1 odds are extremely valuable and can price some great potential profits for players.

However, the chances of the Magpies going all the way are slim, given they’ll be up against some of Europe’s, and the Premier League’s biggest and best sides.

It may well all prove too much for Newcastle, thus the chances of then doing it are fairly slim.

Newcastle Top 4 Finish Odds - @6/4 with William Hill

Newcastle’s fourth placed finish last year was their highest since 2003 under Sir Bobby Robson, and despite their excellent performance in 2022/23, they could struggle to repeat this feat this time around.

All of Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham had poor seasons last year, which ended up giving Newcastle a huge chance to secure a top four finish, a chance they took convincingly.

A price of 6/4 for them to repeat this feat is not incredible, especially considering the risk attached given the Magpies will have to fend off many other top tier sides.

However, everyone felt their performance last year was a shock, aided by Saudi money, but there is nothing to say this couldn’t occur once more.

But as a single bet, this doesn’t hold much in the way of strong value.

Newcastle Top 6 Finish Odds - @ 1/2 with William Hill

A top six finish seems a far more achievable goal for this new look Newcastle side, who are fresh off of their signing of star Italian Sandro Tonali.

Betting on them to finish in the top six also accounts for the resurgence of Liverpool and Chelsea.

However, the odds lack any true good value, especially as a single, at ½, with this price simply allowing you to win 1.5 times your stake. This doesn’t provide too much in the way or returns unless a large amount is staked.

It would make a nice addition to an accumulator, but again would require to be included with some other valuable legs to make it worthwhile.

A top six finish is entirely achievable by this Newcastle side, but the betting market for it remains a touch lacklustre.

Newcastle Top Team Goalscorer Odds

Player Odds Last Season Goals Callum Wilson 10/11 18 Alexander Isak 5/4 10 Harvey Barnes 10/1 13 Miguel Almiron 12/1 11 Joelinton 16/1 8

Callum Wilson had the best season of his career under Eddie Howe last year as he managed to net 18 goals despite being injured for parts of the year.

He netted eight in eight at the close of the season, launching him up the goalscoring charts.

Should he take this into the next season he could be a shoe-in to finish as their top scorer again, even if the odds aren’t too valuable at 10/11.

Alexander Isak also proved himself a capable goalscorer, netting 10 despite sitting out 16 matches last year, and provided he can stay fit, he also looks a very strong bet for this market.

Harvey Barnes,. fresh off of his signing from Leicester, will be looking to impress at his new club. He managed 13 for a poor Leicester side last year, and looks certain to start following the departure of Allan Saint-Maximin last month.

At 10/1 this bet certainly holds some major potential returns for players, and is entirely possible if he gets the game time he’s expected to receive.

Newcastle To Score Most Premier League Goals @20/1 with William Hill

There is no doubting the talent that this Newcastle team possesses, especially going forwards, but the mantle of the top scoring team in the Premier League is a difficult one to achieve for any club.

Last season they managed 58 goals, placing themselves 6th in the top scoring team table, 30 goals behind Arsenal in 2nd and 36 behind that of Man City in first.

This shows it’s fairly unlikely that we see Newcastle be the top goalscorers in the league this year.

The 20/1 odds are valuable, but the likelihood of this coming in very slim and with this in mind, higher odds would be needed to make this bet even remotely worth considering.

Newcastle Season Handicap (+19) @15/1 with William Hill

Season handicap works in the sense that when the league begins Newcastle would start the league with +19 points.

Then, at the end of the season, your bet will win if they either win the league, or finish within 18 points of top spot.

Newcastle finished last year 19 points behind Man City, but had a worse goal difference than them so would still have lost the league to them, even with the handicap.

The real question is then will Man City, or perhaps, Arsenal win the league with a gap of more than 19 points to Newcastle.

On the whole, it is likely that either of these teams may surpass this mark especially, if the league isn’t kept as close as it was this year.

However the 15/1 odds do provide some value, especially if Newcastle can maintain their impressive form of last year and climb the table early on.

Golden Glove Winner Nick Pope @12/1 with William Hill

This is possibly one of the best Newcastle bets you could place going into the new season, especially looking at the odds and how the top keepers in the league performed last year.

Nick Pope kept 14 clean sheets last year, tied second in the league, in what was an impressive season at the back for the Magpies.

This could well be carried forward into this year, as their impressive defence, including Botman, Trippier and Schar, hasn't lost any players, whilst they’ve also added Sandro Tonali to their ranks, who should help shore things up at the back from defensive midfield.

Pope seemed to grow in stature last year and could well be within a shot on the Golden Glove this year, especially considering last year's winner, David De Gea, has now left the league.

At 12/1, this certainly holds the best value for price, especially among most of the other Golden Glove contenders.

Most Assists: Kieran Trippier - @20/1 with William Hill

Kieran Trippier returned to the Premier League after his time in Spain with Atletico Madrid to great success, earning himself a goal and seven assists last year.

However good the odds may be for him to be the top assistant in the league, the likelihood of this occurring is minimal.

He would struggle to beat many of the other Premier League best assisters and is in direct competition with Kevin De Bruyne, one of the best midfielders in the world right now.

Then comes many other top talents, including Mohamed Salah and James Maddison, who now plies his trade at Tottenham.

His role at RB/LB can bring assists from out wide, but given he plays in defence, it would be a surprise to see him managed anywhere near as many as the likes of De Bruyne and Salah.