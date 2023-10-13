Our betting expert offers his best Netherlands vs France predictions and betting tips ahead of their crucial Euro 2024 qualifying clash in Amsterdam.

France will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of Euro 2024 qualifying Group B and they should do just that when they visit second-place Netherlands in Amsterdam.

Netherlands vs France Betting Tips

France to win @ 5/4 with bet365

Kylian Mbappe to score anytime @ 5/4 with bet365

Both teams to score - No @ 1/1 with bet366

Les Bleus can consolidate top spot in Amsterdam

France came within a whisker of winning back-to-back World Cup trophies in December but Didier Deschamps’ side have responded magnificently to that disappointment.

Les Bleus have won all five Euro 2024 qualifiers so far, scoring 11 goals and conceding none to build a six-point lead at the top of Group B, including a 4-0 demolition of the Netherlands in Paris in their opener.

Ronald Koeman’s side have won each of their other three qualifiers, but they suffered Nations League disappointment at the hands of Croatia and Italy in the summer and have a torrid record against France.

They have lost six of their seven meetings with France since 2014 and another defeat could be on the cards in Amsterdam.

Mbappe could lead France to victory

Kylian Mbappe may be the subject of much off-pitch turmoil and controversy but there is no denying his performances on the hallowed turf and he could punish the hosts on Friday.

Mbappe, who was top scorer in Qatar with eight goals and scored a hat-trick in the World Cup final, has 40 goals in 71 international appearances and has started the season in typically blistering fashion.

After serving his early-season exile, Mbappe returned to the PSG squad to score eight goals in six Ligue 1 starts and has scored four goals and assisted two more in his five Euro 2024 qualifying outings, including a brace and an assist in France’s 4-0 thrashing of Ronald Koeman’s side in March.

Dutch could struggle against impregnable French defence

At least one team has kept a clean sheet in four of the last five meetings between these nations and we can expect a similar story on Friday after France’s impressive qualifying campaign.

Les Bleus are yet to concede in Euro 2024 qualifying and thrashed Netherlands 4-0 in Paris in March. Netherlands have been in decent scoring form, but breaching such a solid French back line could be beyond them.

