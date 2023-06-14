Our expert offers up his Netherlands vs Croatia betting tips and predictions ahead of their Nations League semi-final encounter on Wednesday.

The Nations League finals kick off on Wednesday evening when host nation Netherlands clash with Croatia in the first semi-final in Rotterdam, and those in attendance may be in for a long evening.

Croatia won’t give up shot at glory easily

The Netherlands are odds-on to reach their second Nations League final having lost the inaugural decider in 2019, and the Oranje have a decent record of eight wins from their last nine competitive home games.

However, it would be wrong to assume the Dutch will just waltz past a Croatia side who have repeatedly shown they are not to be taken lightly.

Zlatko Dalic’s men have finished as runners-up and third at the last two World Cups and they should be just as motivated to go all the way in the 2023 Nations League finals as the Netherlands.

The finals will be the last chance for the stars of Croatia's golden generation, such as Luka Modric, to win a first international prize - and they proved in Qatar they are more than a match for some of the best international sides in the world, beating Brazil in the quarter-finals.

Ronald Koeman is only two games into his second stint as Netherlands boss and has already seen his side thumped 4-0 by France. It’s therefore tough to trust an exciting Dutch team at this stage and they may find themselves frustrated by Croatia, who have lost just one of the last 16 games played on foreign soil.

Penalties may be required

Croatia are no stranger to going the distance in knockout ties with six of their last eight elimination matches going to extra-time.

Four of those clashes went all the way to penalties and it may be worth taking the 5/1 on offer that this Nations League clash is decided in a shootout.

The Netherlands have been taken to spot-kicks in three of their last four knockout ties, including in their final game at the 2022 World Cup when they lost to Argentina in the quarters.

Dutch look to Gakpo in Depay absence

The Netherlands are heading into the Nations League minus their topscorer from the group stage Memphis Depay, who is unavailable through injury.

Koeman is adamant the Dutch can cope without the Barcelona man and he’s right to be confident as he has a plentiful supply of attacking options to choose from, including Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo.

Gakpo netted seven times for the Reds following his mid-season switch from PSV Eindhoven, a move he earned in part after scoring three times at the World Cup.

Having also netted twice during the Nations League group stage, Gakpo can justify his status as one of the favourites to score at De Kuip against a Croatia defence missing key man Josko Gvardiol.

